SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Flea Market's is 2023 season is up and running.
The market has nearly 700 spaces of vendors, selling their wares on 40 acres.
“You’ve never seen anything quite like it with so much to do here,” said Flea Market Director Michael Christner in a news release. “You can come to the famous Midwest’s largest flea market and spend the day shopping; you can bid on one-of-a-kind items at the Antique Auction and you can explore the town.”
Shipshewana Flea Market is now open 8 am to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, May 2 through September 27, rain or shine with holiday hours Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. The market is also opening for their special weekend hours June 16-17 and August 4-5.
The weekly Shipshewana Antique & Misc. Auction takes place each Wednesday, year-round inside the Misc. & Antique Auction building. Special featured sales of toys, signs & advertising and the weekly sale of antiques, collectibles, architectural salvage, furniture, glass, primitives and more offer buyers a number of items to bid on with the 6-9 auctioneers who sell simultaneously each Wednesday, all year long.
To learn more, visit ShipshewanaFleaMarket.com, call 260-768-4129 or find them on Facebook at Shipshewana Flea Market.