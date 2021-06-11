Five generations of the Lechlitner family gathered recently in Elkhart. Seated is Betty Lechlitner, Great great, Grandma. On the right is Denise Lechlitner-Lehman, Grandma, from Goshen. Center is Don Lechlitner Great Grandpa, of Middlebury. Left is Kayla Steury, Mother, of Goshen, holding Carter Plencner.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you