Five generations of the Lechlitner family gathered recently in Elkhart. Seated is Betty Lechlitner, Great great, Grandma. On the right is Denise Lechlitner-Lehman, Grandma, from Goshen. Center is Don Lechlitner Great Grandpa, of Middlebury. Left is Kayla Steury, Mother, of Goshen, holding Carter Plencner.
Five generations of Lechlitners
- Photo provided
