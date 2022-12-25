GOSHEN — Despite the bone chilling cold, dozens came out Sunday to volunteer or take part in First Presbyterian Church's annual Christmas Day dinner.
"It's nice, it's perfect," said Julie Kramer, Goshen, who with her husband Robert took part in the event for the first time.
The sit down portion of the event got underway around 1 p.m., with about 70 guests having arrived by 1:30 p.m. Coordinator Karen Wellington said that by that time an additional 200 meals or more had been served by takeout or delivery.
Dinner was ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, cranberry salad and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.
"It's slower than we would have liked," Wellington said. "Our goal is to serve 600 and we're probably about halfway there."
Marilyn Mason, organist/pianist for the church, played the piano for the guests.
Wellington added that she believes the lower-than-expected turnout for the event was due to a combination of both the cold weather as well as the fact that the sit-down portion of the event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had not taken place since 2019. The dinner, in its 22nd year, was open to anyone from the community — singles, couples, and families — and served at no cost.
To learn more, visit www.discoverfirstchurch.org.