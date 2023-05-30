DRY CONDITIONS SPAWN GRASS FIRES

DRY CONDITIONS SPAWN GRASS FIRES

Clinton Fire Department uses a grass rig to extinguish embers in a field in near 15075 C.R. 38 in Goshen Tuesday, May 30. Elkhart County and surrounding regions have not seen rain lately, making grass fires a frequent call for local fire departments. Concord Township Fire Department firefighter Aaron Ulrich said with the current dry conditions, it’s important not to burn things, especially brush, in the area because fire can spread very easily. “The main thing is not to burn right now,” he said. “Don’t have campfires or bonfires.” Ulrich said this warning will probably remain until the area gets more rain.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you