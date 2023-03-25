ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting early this morning at River Run Apartments.
Elkhart police were dispatched to 735 Monroe St. in regard to a shooting at 2:34 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers observed an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the building. Officers immediately rendered first aid until medics arrived.
The victim, identified as Tyquan Page, 20, Elkhart, was pronounced deceased by medics.
At this time, no arrests have been made. All further inquiries regarding the status of the investigation should be directed to the Homicide Unit.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at (574) 295-2825 or submit an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling (574) 288-STOP.