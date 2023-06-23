GOSHEN — Aislin Hunsberger had already developed the inspired artist mindset before an early-June trip. After returning from New York City, Hunsberger has an elevated sense of artistic purpose.
Hunsberger, entering her senior year at Fairfield High School, and her family traveled to New York City earlier this month not because they felt an overwhelming need to take a post-school trip to the Big Apple. Aislin was being honored at the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards after being recognized as a national honor winner for her self portrait, 'Thoughtful'.
The mildly reserved Hunsberger wasn't so sure how she and her family would receive the bustle and bravado of the nation's largest city, but the ability to see art on a grand scale was too much to pass up.
“New York was better than I expected,” Hunsberger said following her trip. “I definitely expected the worst, but apart from the big crowds of people, the experience was amazing. I see why it's called the 'City That Never Sleeps.'”
On their last day in New York, the family went to the Museum of Modern Art and got to see works by Vincent Van Gogh.
“His irises are beautiful,” Hunsberger gushed. “It inspired me to do more still life and nature scenes from now on and try oil paint. I've only ever worked in acrylic, but through seeing all the mediums at the museum and fellow awardees' art at Carnegie Hall, I've realized there is so much more I can use to create art. It was amazing to see people's inspirations during the ceremony at Carnegie Hall. Carnegie felt more casual than I expected, but it was an honor because not many people get to be recognized in such a prestigious venue.”
The trip wasn't without some twists and turns, as New York City was being besieged at the time by the Canadian wildfires, which engulfed the city in a brown haze. Hunsberger also came home ill, which just added to the back end of an action-packed trip of a lifetime.
“The Statue of Liberty was amazing, it's a piece of art, no doubt,” noted Hunsberger. “We went into the museum to see how she was put together and such, and it's amazing how massive each piece is. I admire sculptors and architects, and the art of that in itself.
“The trip turned out to be more of a vacation for my family,” she continued. “We didn't think we'd have as much fun since we heard New York was crazy and we are a family of introverts. But the sights were amazing and the energy was thrilling. It definitely was a special trip for all of us. It's surreal to think it was because I won an award, and even more amazing that so many people donated to make this happen!”
Concluded Hunsberger, “I don't think I'll get used to the fact that it was my self portrait that won, but I'm grateful that people actually thought it was good enough to get awarded such a medal.”
The link to the YouTube video of the entire Scholastic Art & Writing Awards show is below, and a decent close-up of the crowd that pictures Hunsberger can be seen at 1:14:03.https://youtu.be/ohswwkMpuIY