GOSHEN — There’s no denying how special the 2020 regular season was for the Fairfield football team. They finished 8-0, its first perfect regular season record since 2008. With that came a Northeast Corner Conference Big Division title, something the program hadn’t achieved since 2014.
It’s the way the season ended, though, that coach Matt Thacker mostly remembers. After a sectional-opening win against Central Noble, the Falcons lost in the sectional semifinal to Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, 49-12, on their home field to end the year with a 9-1 record.
That loss has motivated Thacker, his players and his coaching staff all offseason.
“We got a glimpse of how special things can be. Going undefeated, you don’t forget stuff like that,” said Thacker about the 2020 season. “But we didn’t finish. You’ve got to be unsatisfied. You can’t be complacent. We can’t be satisfied with finishing undefeated in the regular season and not finishing undefeated in the postseason. That’s what matters. … It’s the last one that leaves the taste in your mouth.”
Fairfield flips the page now to the 2021 season, where they’ll look to replace the bulk of their offensive and defensive production. On the offensive side of the ball, 2020 Goshen News football player of the year Cory Lantz has graduated. As the quarterback of the Falcons’ triple-option offense, Lantz rushed for 885 yards and threw for another 439 with 31 total touchdowns (21 rushing, 10 passing). Running backs Carson Abramson (542 yards rushing) and Quinn Kitson (465 yards) have also graduated.
Expected to step into Lantz’s role is junior Carter Kitson. The younger Kitson only had six rushing attempts as a sophomore, but he made them count, accumulating 63 yards rushing and a touchdown. Others getting a chance under center are sophomores Marco Garcia and Owen Garrison.
“All three have been an option quarterback in our program the last four years, so that is a positive,” Thacker said. “You don’t have to explain things like you did three, four years ago.”
The leading rusher returning is senior Johnathan Estep, who had 385 yards rushing as a junior last season. Junior Brock Short is also back after tallying 159 yards on the ground a season ago. Other running backs Thacker expects to step up are senior Austin Custer, junior Ben Snider and sophomore Michael Slabaugh, among others.
Although Fairfield didn’t throw the ball a lot last year, Braeden Helms returns for his senior year after leading the team with 216 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2020.
In total, though, the top four point scorers for the Falcons last year have all graduated, leaving room for others to step up in their place.
“Offensively, our younger kids have been running (our offense) for four years now, so hopefully we can plug them in and keep them going. … Our depth is much better, so we’ll see how it plays out,” Thacker said.
On the defensive side of the ball, Short returns after leading the team with 71 tackles (46 solo). The next four leading tacklers from last season, though — Abramson, Colton Fisher, Nathan Klinedinst and Dalton Cripe — all have graduated. Along with Short, players who could be productive on defense for the Falcons are Estep and fellow seniors Jason Massaro and Grant Thacker.
“Defensively, our scheme hasn’t changed,” Matt Thacker said. “It’s going to take some more reps in practice to get our younger guys caught up, but there’s potential there. I’m not sure how things are going to look in the beginning, but in the end, I’m pretty certain we’ll look a heck of a lot better.”
Something that could benefit Fairfield this year is the fact they get to play six home games this year and only three on the road. They open with three-straight home games — Goshen, South Bend Adams and Central Noble — before their first road contest September 10 at Fremont.
“I don’t know if it matters at the high school level,” said Matt Thacker when asked if having six home games is an advantage or not. “The thing that will matter is that, last year, being undefeated with COVID, it really killed the gate. So, six home games this year will really help out the gate.”
FAIRFIELD FOOTBALL 2021 ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
2 Marco Garcia SO RB/DB 5’6” 130
3 Dirk Rumfelt FR WR/OLB 5’10” 155
4 Carter Kitson JR QB/DB 5’7” 140
5 Donovan Mast SO QB/DB 5’9” 170
6 Brennan Hochstetler SR WR/LB 6’0” 160
7 Mussie Hochstetler FR QB/DB 5’8” 120
8 Braedon Helms SR WR/LB 6’4” 200
9 Brooks Custer FR QB/DB 5’6” 130
10 Kasey Hershberger FR QB/LB 6’0” 125
11 Austin Custer SR RB/DB 5’9” 160
12 Owen Garrison SO QB/DL 5’10” 170
13 Michael Szymanowski SR WR/DB 5’10” 140
14 Matthew Senn FR RB/DB 5’5” 115
15 Austin Christner FR RB/DB 5’6” 130
16 Elijah Miller FR TE/DE 5’8” 150
18 Jackson Henry FR QB/LB 5’7” 135
20 Ben Snider JR QB/DB 5’6” 150
21 Blake Metzger FR RB/DB 5’4” 120
24 Cohen Custer JR RB/DB 5’8” 145
25 Ethan Sweeney SR WR/DB 5’7” 130
26 Brock Dunlap FR FB/LB 5’7” 150
27 Parker Stutzman SO WR/DB 5’8” 135
28 Michael Slabaugh SO FB/LB 5’9” 150
29 Chase Faulkner SO FB/LB 5’9” 160
30 Wyatt Ernsberger JR RB/LB 5’10” 180
32 Jacob Melendez JR TE/LB 5’10” 190
33 Brecken Maran FR FB/DT 5’8” 220
34 Ethan Schmucker SO FB/DE 5’10” 185
35 Johnathan Estep SR FB/DL 6’2” 195
36 Dakoda Elliott FR FB/DE 5’8” 185
40 Connor McKee FR RB/DE 5’7” 135
41 Sawyer Ernsberger SO WR/DB 5’8” 140
42 Hunter Kauffman FR FB/LB 5’7” 160
43 Cohen Faulkner FR FB/LB 5’7” 145
44 Tian Brown SO RB/LB 5’6” 135
45 Bruce Yoder FR RB/LB 5’6” 140
50 Aldahir Ortiz-Sanchez FR OL/DE 5’7” 185
51 Brock McDonald JR OL/DE 5’10” 185
52 Brock Berkey JR OL/DL 5’11” 195
53 Travis Wakeland SO OL/DL 5’11” 220
54 Andrew Zook SR OL/DL 6’2” 210
55 Grant Thacker SR OL/DL 6’2” 230
56 Ethan Hochstetler SO OL/DL 6’1” 200
57 Jeremy Kauffman JR OL/DL 5’6” 230
58 Wesley Riegsecker JR OL/DL 6’1” 180
59 Brayden Clark SO OL/DL 5’9” 150
60 Jordan Templeman JR OL/DL 5’10” 175
61 Curtis Drake FR OL/DL 5’9” 215
62 Gunner Pressler FR OL/DL 5’4” 160
64 Derek Moles JR OL/DL 5’11” 210
65 Dayton Lockwood JR OL/DL 5’11” 205
66 Mitchell Stump SO OL/DL 6’1” 220
67 Braxton Davis JR OT/DE 6’4” 180
68 Caleb Becker JR OL/DL 5’11” 200
70 Gage Miller SO OL/DL 6’0” 160
71 Bradyn Williams SO OL/DL 5’6” 165
72 Aries Ambrose FR OL/DL 5’6” 155
73 Caleb Borkholder SO TE/LB 6’1” 170
74 Preston Falin JR OL/DL 6’2” 235
75 Ethan Johnson SR OL/DL 6’3” 320
76 Evan Johnson FR OL/DL 6’2” 230
77 Jason Massaro SR OL/DL 6’4” 275
78 Nick Hofer FR OL/DL 6’5” 260
79 Darin Lehman SO OL/DL 5’9” 240
81 Owen Bustamante JR K 5’9” 145
88 Alex Hofer SO WR/DE 6’0” 175
Head coach: Matt Thacker (15-16 in fourth season)
Assistant coaches: Bryan Fisher (offensive coordinator), Scott Lancaster (defensive coordinator), Nick Brassell, Dan Glogouski, Forrest Glogouski, John Ortiz, Adam Tobias, Austin Turner, Gene Willard
Managers: Alecia Green, Lauren Hibschman, Elena Trevino, Grace Dunlap, Libby Miller, Mariah Beachy
FAIRFIELD FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — Goshen, 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 — SB Adams, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 — Central Noble, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 — at Fremont, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 — West Noble, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 — Angola, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Garrett, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 — at Lakeland, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 15 — Churubusco, 7:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.