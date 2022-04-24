WAKARUSA — The annual Maple Syrup Festival in Wakarusa was attended by thousands, with rides, games and activities occurring all weekend long.
The weekend began with the Maple Syrup Festival Queen and Sweet heart competition. Elise Mestach was crowned queen and Tess Bowen was crowned Sweetheart, while the 2022 Spirit of Wakarusa essay winner was named Emma Sheets.
BAJA entertainment returned with games and rides all weekend long. Other attractions included the Wonder Wheels BMX stunt show, Pogo Mike, Clark the Juggler, illusionist Kevin Long, Mark's Ark Animal Show, magician Rusty Ammeran and Luminos acapella singing group.
There were contests, competitions, raffles and more. A kids pedal pull, 5k run/walk, garden tractor pull, and cross cut saw contest were featured events that offered residents and visitors alike the opportunity to take part and join in festival fun.
Vendor booths varied from face painting to crystals to wood carvings. The food court boasted a variety of festival favorites including Nelson's, elephant ears, fried pickles, and milkshakes, and the Wakarusa PTO held a barbeque meal to raise funds.
