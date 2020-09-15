GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board of Directors re-elected the 2020 executive officers and extend their year of service for an additional year due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the 2020 Fair.
This year the Fair’s Nominating Committee recommended the following slate: President — Trent Hostetler, president elect — Michael Christofeno, vice president — Fred Jessup, treasurer — Dewey Miller, secretary — Kelly Ropp and immediate past president — Josh Culp.
The board of directors voted to accept this recommendation at the June fair board meeting.
Each year, the fair board’s Nominating Committee typically recommends a new Vice President who serves for one calendar year on the
Executive Committee. Upon completion of that year, the individual then serves as President Elect for one year before serving as
President for one year and then one final year as Past President on the Executive Committee.
This year was unusual because the committee recommended keeping all officers in their current positions for an additional year, due to
the extenuating circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
The Executive Committee is also comprised of four Directors at Large who serve two-year terms and are responsible for making sure
by-laws are followed and that board members are fairly represented.
Two Directors at Large positions were open for election this year with Monica Gould voted in as a new Director at Large and Randi
Yoder re-elected as Director at Large.
Additionally, the board re-elected Barney Beer as the Board Representative for a one-year term on the Nominating Committee.
Additional board members who will remain on the Executive Committee include Director at Large – Shelly Steury, Director at Large –
Harold Schmucker, Fair Board Attorney – Jeff Lund, Elkhart County Extension Services Director – Robert Kelly and the Fair Foundation
Chairperson – Mark Kritzman.
The Executive Committee is tasked with creating policies and procedures for the organization, creating organizational goals and
leading the board of directors. The fair board is comprised of over 132 members who volunteer their time and skills to supporting the
Elkhart County 4-H Fair and their mission.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the development of youth and promotion of agriculture in
Elkhart County, Indiana. The organization is volunteer led, owing its success to the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.
###
About Elkhart County 4-H Fair
The Elkhart County 4-H & Agricultural Exposition, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the development of youth and
promotion of agriculture in Elkhart County, Indiana. The Fairgrounds is comprised of 380 acres of land, 347 campsites and eight
permanent structures available for community events and facility rentals. The annual Fair is one of the largest in Indiana, welcoming
nearly 200,000 guests annually through the gates. The 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs July 23-31, 2021. For more information, visit
