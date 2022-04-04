News Release
Jenn Fink
Health & Human Sciences Secretary
Purdue Extension Elkhart County
(574) 533-0554, fink24@purdue.edu
April 4, 2022
For Immediate Release
Achievement Night for Elkhart County Extension Homemakers
"We Will Walk Hand in Hand, Side by Side” is the theme of the annual Achievement Night for Elkhart County Extension Homemakers. The event will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the Martin and Fidler Rooms of the Elkhart County Community Center on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 County Road 34, in Goshen, IN.
Extension Homemakers from 17 clubs throughout Elkhart County will begin the evening at 6:00 p.m. The newly elected county officers for the 2022-2023 club year will be introduced. Certificates will be presented to new members, prestigious members who’ve achieved more than 50 years membership, 50-year members, county chairpersons of committees, county officers, cultural arts participants, and others. A memorial service will also be conducted for deceased members since April 2021.
