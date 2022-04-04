News Release

Jenn Fink

Health & Human Sciences Secretary

Purdue Extension Elkhart County

(574) 533-0554, fink24@purdue.edu

April 4, 2022

For Immediate Release

Achievement Night for Elkhart County Extension Homemakers

"We Will Walk Hand in Hand, Side by Side” is the theme of the annual Achievement Night for Elkhart County Extension Homemakers. The event will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the Martin and Fidler Rooms of the Elkhart County Community Center on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 County Road 34, in Goshen, IN.

Extension Homemakers from 17 clubs throughout Elkhart County will begin the evening at 6:00 p.m. The newly elected county officers for the 2022-2023 club year will be introduced. Certificates will be presented to new members, prestigious members who’ve achieved more than 50 years membership, 50-year members, county chairpersons of committees, county officers, cultural arts participants, and others. A memorial service will also be conducted for deceased members since April 2021.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you