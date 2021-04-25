"Using Your Unique Abilities to Get Involved" was the theme of the annual Achievement Night for Elkhart County Extension Homemakers, on Tuesday, April 20.
The evening took place in the Elkhart County Community Center on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen, according to a news release.
Sharol Cloud, Bristol, Homemakers of Today, served as co-chairperson of the Achievement Night committee and began the evening by welcoming guests. Cathy Van Huystee, Elkhart, Four Seasons, led the Pledge of Allegiance and Club Creed.
The newly elected County Officers for the 2021-2022 club year were installed by Michelle Blough, Michigan City District Secretary/Treasurer. They are: President Brenda Mestach, New Paris, Friends & Neighbors; Vice President Deb Pepple, Elkhart, Creative Homemakers; Secretary Patsy Berkey, Goshen, Hex Rural; Treasurer Jan Ganger, Goshen, Clinton Clique; Assistant Treasurer Patricia Osbourne, Elkhart, Homemakers of Today; and Advisor Kathy Stoltzfus, Goshen, Creative Circle. Immediate past Presidents Shirley Hershberger, Bristol, of the York Homemakers club and Fern Mast, Goshen, of the Clinton Clique club were honored for their service with a silver tray.
Outstanding Clubs of the Year were recognized and presented certificates for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Club level. For the 2019-20 club year, 11 clubs participated in the recognition system. The traveling gavel was presented to the Club of the Year club President Alice Moy, Goshen, Busy Homemakers.
Clubs earning the Gold Award and their presidents were: Busy Homemakers, Alice Moy, Goshen; Four Seasons, Vickie Gortney, Elkhart; Hex Rural, Donna Hibschman, Syracuse; Homemakers of Today, Sharol Cloud, Bristol; and Jefferson, Jeannine Martin, Elkhart.
Clubs earning the Silver Award and their presidents were: Clinton Classics, Lori Bontrager, Goshen, Creative Homemakers, Ruth Anne Gray, Elkhart; Fairfield, Sandy Kauffman, Goshen; Friends & Neighbors, Marlys Prough, Syracuse; Pie-Gabba-Sew, Nancy Jackson, Elkhart; and Zion, Beth Phillips, Bristol.
The Bronze Award was not presented to any clubs for the 2019-20 club year. Clubs earning an honorable mention for 2020-21 and their presidents were: Busy Homemakers, Jenny Huffman, Goshen; Homemakers of Today, Patricia Osbourne, Elkhart; and Jefferson, Jeannine Martin, Elkhart.
2020-21 County President Kathy Stoltzfus, 2019-20 County President Fern Mast, and Extension Educator Virginia Aparicio presented certificates to the following members who served as chairpersons of county committees: Michelle Blough, Evelyn Buss, Katie Case, Sharol Cloud, Sheila Cook, Judy Eldridge, Deb George, Shirley Hershberger, Lisa Honey, Ramona Huber, Jenny Huffman, Kimberly McCreary, Brenda Mestach, Deb Pepple, Kris Peterson, Janet Ryman, Angie Saunders, Martha Weirich, Linda Weybright, and Maryann Zerbe.
A special highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Homemaker of the Year winners. The Extension Homemaker clubs may nominate one member for each of the three age categories. “Young Homemaker” age 44 or younger; “Intermediate Homemaker” from 45 to 64 years of age; and “Senior Homemaker” age 65 and over.
The candidate and her club fill out the application where the following questions are answered: How do you view your role as a homemaker? In addition to homemaking, what is your present and/or past occupation or profession? Describe some of the activities you have completed as a member or volunteer in the following: a. Extension Homemaker Club; b. Church and Community Service; c. Past and present activities with or for your children or children in general; and d. Personal and Family goals.
The following Elkhart County businesses provided the winners with various gifts: First State Bank, Goshen; Hawkins Water Tech, Inc., Middlebury; Snider’s Leading Jewelers, Inc., Goshen; and Woldruff’s Footwear, Goshen.
The winner in the senior category was Donna Hibschman of Syracuse who is a 53-year member currently with the Hex Rural club. Donna has held every position in the club (except treasurer) and now serves as President. She served 30 years on the Home and Family Arts Committee and two years as the Director of the Home and Family Arts Building. She is married to Joe and together they have 3 children. All of their children were 10 year 4-H members.
Our Intermediate Homemaker of the Year, Holly Leeper, Goshen, is a member of the Busy Homemakers Club. She has been an Extension Homemaker for 30 years and has served as secretary of her club. She has five children and has been very active in the Elkhart County 4-H program. She is currently the Organizational Leader for the Jefferson Trailblazers and Project Leader for Mini 4-H.
The winner in the young category was Sarah Downing, Goshen, who is a member of the Creative Homemakers club. She is currently her club’s treasurer. Sarah shared that “my role as a homemaker is to provide for the well-being of myself and my family.”
A special memorial service was conducted for deceased members by committee member Ramona Huber, Goshen, Busy Homemakers and Deb George, Wakarusa, Progressive Homemakers, according to the release.
Certificates were presented to the following new members: Bloomin’ Dandelions – Kathy Case; Clinton Clique – Theresa Botwinski, Kim Mauer, and Linda Richards; Creative Circle – Becky Carrington; Creative Homemakers – Sarah Downing and Cindy Westfall; Fairfield Homemakers – Mary Wagner; Four Seasons – JoAnne Graber and Karen Meade; Homemakers of Today – Sharon Joy Schaubert and Deb Tubbs; and York Homemakers – Sherie Archer, Sonya Miller, and Susan Garberick.
Special recognition was given to members with 50 years Extension Homemaker membership: Patsy Berkey, Goshen, Hex Rural; Sheila Cook, Elkhart, Creative Homemakers; Diana Rohrer, Bristol, Four Seasons; Ruby Snyder, Goshen, Clinton Classics; Cathy Van Huystee, Elkhart, Four Seasons; Doris Wall, Goshen, Four Seasons; and Maryann Zerbe, Goshen, Four Seasons.
Twenty-five-year members were recognized and certificates were presented to Shirley Bailey, Elkhart, Pie-Gabba-Sew; Mary Ann Dubash, Elkhart, Bloomin’ Dandelions; Shari Graber, White Pigeon, Michigan, Homemakers of Today; Ruth Anne Gray, Elkhart, Creative Homemakers; Marlys Prough, Syracuse, Friends & Neighbors; Judy Taylor, Elkhart, Bloomin’ Dandelions; and Pauline Yoder, Goshen, Bound-4-Knowledge.
Long-term Extension Homemakers were recognized for those whose membership has gone beyond 50 years. Members are recognized at the platinum level at 70 years membership; gold level at 65 years membership; silver level at 60 years membership; and bronze level at 55 years membership.
Carol Kauffman, Millersburg, formerly of the Fairfield Homemakers and now of the Modern Homemakers Club was recognized at the gold level. Members recognized at the silver level were: Harriet Kruse, Bristol, Zion; Theo Outman, Bristol, York Homemakers; and Martha Weirich, Goshen, Clinton Classics. Members recognized at the bronze level were: Sharon Moore, Elkhart, Progressive Homemakers and Roanne Prough, Goshen, Be-Y’s.
The co-chairpersons for the Achievement Night event were Sharol Cloud and Ramona Huber and committee members were Vicki Burnett, Karen Honderich, Alice Moy, Edna Ringler, Elaine Sheets, Jan Troyer, Cathy Van Huystee, and Extension Educator Virginia Aparicio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.