GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater has been hosting a visual art series to honor the Northern Indiana Clay Alliance and Dick Lehman, a local ceramic artist, since the beginning of June.
The series will last until July 31, but Friday the theater is hosting an artist reception to commemorate the series.
The visual series is open during events and Goshen Theater’s box hours, which are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The show is free to visit, but pieces in the exhibit are on sale, ranging from $75 to $3,000.
The Northern Indiana Clay Alliance decided to put on this series because Lehman recently won the Indiana Heritage Fellowship to honor his 40-plus years working in the area.
The other artists in the visual series include people who are friends with Lehman or who had an impact on his life. There are about 27 artists total, including ones who have pieces provided by Lehman. Trevor Daugherty, the executive director of the Northern Indiana Clay Alliance, worked with Lehman at the Old Bag Factory when he was in high school.
Lehman was a mentor to Daugherty growing up, but now they are “incredible friends.”
Lehman is known for being a trailblazer in wood-firing.
“He has had a huge impact on ceramics in Indiana and is largely the reason that there is so much attention on this area as a ceramic hotbed,” Daugherty said.
The Northern Indiana Clay Alliance began in January, so local artists would have a place to gather and make use of resources available in the area. There are about 70 artists in the alliance, costing between $50 to $200 to join.
Daugherty said a number of the artists in the show are known nationally, so it gives community members a chance to see art for which one would usually have to travel to Chicago or Michigan. He asked the Goshen Theater to host this exhibit because he said having an exhibition downtown provides a much broader range of availability to all walks of life.
Susan Visser, executive director at the Goshen Theater, said she is grateful to be able to host the exhibit and to honor local artists.
“We’re grateful for Dick Lehman for his long legacy in the visual arts in terms of teaching and being a pioneer in a lot of the firing mediums,” Visser said, “and we’re just glad to have it here, and we’ll be sorry to see it go.”
She said the art series has had a good response so far, many commenting on how it has enlivened the lobby. The visual art series was introduced not only as a show itself but also something to look at during intermissions and before other events. Visser found the exhibit instructive, saying that the reception will be especially helpful.
There will be a private reception for the artists beforehand, then at 6 p.m. the reception will open to the public, so they can mingle and discuss art with those who made the pieces.
Visser called the reception a rare opportunity for the public to learn more about the artists.
“There is educational value in it, and I also think it’s just really a good way to support artists who are working very, very hard at their art,” she said.
The exhibit showcasing Lehman will last until the end of July. Following, an exhibit on Ramiro Rodriguez will start in the middle of August, though the exact date is unknown.
To learn more, visit www.indianaclay.org.