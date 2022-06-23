MIDDLEBURY – Middlebury Community Schools board member Mitch Miller of the Middlebury School Board of Trustees explained that despite being honored with the Indiana School Board Association’s Excellence in Governance on April 28, receiving the distinction isn’t difficult on a board that values their district.
“You want to do the best you can for your local school board and corporation,” he said. “The State School Board Association offers these opportunities for continuous improvement whether that’s professional development or training or webinars, conferences…”
Several other districts in Region 2 also received Excellence in Governance status from the ISBA including Concord, Elkhart, Goshen, Fairfield, Baugo, Wa-Nee, Wawasee, West Noble, Westview and Penn-Harris-Madison.
To qualify for the distinction, a board’s members must complete certain unit and individual criteria
“You have a couple of school board meetings a month and that’s about two hours’ worth of time and that’s about two hours’ worth of time and you get a packet ahead of time that takes about two hours to review and there’s different functions you attend throughout the year and there’s a couple of conferences and regional functions. You attend all the things and you go to the meetings and I guess that’s the award that you get,” said Middlebury board member Gregg Eash.
Individual board members also attain Exemplary Governance Award status by earning points. Awards begin at 75 points based on attendance at various ISBA-approved programming. Board Level recognition is awarded based upon the status of its individual board members and their completion of certain criteria as a unit. All recognized Region 2 school boards were named “Commendable,” having a majority of their board members at 75 points or higher.
“The Indiana School Board Association hosts a number of events and training and conferences and all board members across the state of Indiana are invited to participate,” Miller said. “They keep track of your attendance and participation, and the school board association will award the recognition.”
Individual Exemplary Governance Awards (EGAs) are received by demonstrating a desire for advancing the principles of good governance through participation in continuous improvement, professional development, trainings, seminars or conferences.
Recognized individual Board Members were Gregg Eash, Mitch Miller, and Paul Gayler, who was a Trustee until Dec. 2021. Eash and Miller, Jared Sponseller, Concord; Troy Scott, Elkhart; and Allan Kauffman, Goshen, received Exemplary Governance Awards as Commendable by the ISBA. Advanced recognition went to Caleb Pontius, Baugo; Kelly Barr, Concord; Babette Boling and Kellie Mullins, Elkhart; Angie Gates, Penn-Harris-Madison; and Donald Bokhart, Wawasee. Distinguished recognitions went to Mario Gerber, Goshen; and Curt Flickinger, Wa-Nee; and Gayler along with Don Lehman, Wa-Nee, received Exemplary status.
The 2021 EGAs were conferred at the ISBA Spring Regional Meeting in Plymouth.
At the Region 2 meeting, over 150 school board members were honored with the individual distinction.
“I feel like Middlebury schools has always been fiscally responsible in a conservative way, but it’s always nice to rub elbows and talk with the people from Penn-Harris-Madison or Concord and see how they do things and maybe we can improve what we do just by talking to them,” Eash explained.
Miller said that there are likely thousands for school board members throughout the state but only a small percentage are eligible for the distinction.
“Not all boards across the state will attend those regional meetings or state conference,” he said, adding, “These are opportunities for us to grow and become better members by gaining knowledge and learning procedure. How to evaluate the superintendent and things… developing college students, what to get involved in and what not to get involved in. They’ll train and guide to make you a good board member if you just participate… it’s very helpful.”
Three of Middlebury’s five school board members were honored during the annual meeting, but Miller explained that the other’s aren’t slacking by any means. Rather, trustee Don Anderson took over for Gayler when he retired six months ago, and board president Kate Hummel and trustee Michael Varner also only began in the last few years, as well. Still, the board needs only a majority of members with the EGA recognition, based on the previous year’s programming for the entire board to be honored.
“They just don’t have the (years of longevity) that we have,” Miller explained of his counterparts, adding that he expects by next year or the year after for all board members to receive the same honors.
Middlebury Community Schools Board of Trustees boasts a history of receiving the recognition, having also received it in 2019.
“It makes it easier to be on a school board when you have leaders like Jane Allen and Jayson Snyder. I couldn’t ask for better leaders to work with,” Eash said. “We just feel like we have had good continuity in our boards over the years and good administrative leadership that is essential to us getting these type of awards.”