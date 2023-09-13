ELKHART – Celebrate Hispanic heritage at Elkhart Public Library with an afternoon marketplace with vendors, art and games, and a night filled with Latin music.
The Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., is hosting Mercado Day from noon to 5 p.m. Friday. Games of lotería will take place at 6 p.m. leading into the final Curbside Concerts of the season.
The parking lot at the library will have booths of vendors selling jewelry, handmade items, plus other Hispanic-owned local businesses. Tropicana Ice Cream Shop and Hotdogeddy’s will be selling food.
Local Hispanic artists will show their pieces inside the library and games of lotería, a Mexican family game, will start at 6 p.m. until the music starts at 7 p.m.
Grupo Renacer takes the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Los Ortega around 8:15 p.m. and finally Rica Obsesion, an Elkhart Jazz Festival favorite from Chicago, takes the stage at 10 p.m.
During the concerts, beer and wine can be purchased inside the lot.
Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair.
For more information visit MyEPL.org/events.