Juneteenth is being marked around our state and the country in different ways this year.
This is a newer holiday for many of us, but one which is certainly overdue in a nation which has historically been so passionate about freedom. The holiday marks the date — June 19, 1865 — when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to make sure the last enslaved Black people were freed. A day to celebrate the ultimate end of the enslavement of a group of Americans by other Americans is well worth a holiday. African Americans have celebrated this date for generations.
I think this is an important moment to consider some of the longer lasting legacy of slavery in our society. In particular, I wonder what slavery says about the ways that we are willing to treat our environment, our ecosystems, our land. While slavery ended more than 150 years ago, I wonder if the nearly-250 years that we lived with it prior — treating other humans as objects for exploitation — allowed our forefathers and mothers to be equally willing to treat the land as simply another set of objects to be exploited.
It seems plausible to me that the way we treat each other is indicative of the way we treat the non-human world — and probably the opposite is also true. And though we have moved past slavery, as Juneteenth commemorates — and also have learned some hard lessons about how to be better stewards of our environment, as Earth Day commemorates — I wonder if there are still some old habits and tendencies persistently (though eroding) engrained from past generations.
Part of what I’m trying to grapple with are ideas about environmental justice. This is a big concept which attempts to recognize that the places we live in — the quality of the environment — impacts our health, our finances, our choices, our longevity. On the surface, I suppose this is kind of obvious: if you live near to a high-polluting industry, you might expect some bad outcomes. What may be harder to appreciate is that in our nation, some people (minorities and lower-income people) live with greater environmental degradation (and adverse impacts) than the rest of us.
High quality studies which show this reality are easily available: a study by Environmental Protection Agency scientists published in 2018 (EPA scientists find black communities disproportionately hit by pollution | The Hill), and a study by the Harvard School of Public Health from 2022 (Air pollution and racial/ethnic minorities in U.S. | News | Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health) are examples.
Environmental justice, I think, is an attempt to look at the way place influences quality of life, and, importantly, explore why it is that certain groups of people regularly live in degraded environments. If all things were equal — I have to imagine — people would usually not choose to remain in degraded environments, suffering the ill-effects.
That leads me to the assumption that not all things are equal. And of course, this is exactly the case which civil rights advocates have been making for decades.
I think there is another edge to environmental justice worth looking at. The notion of justice for the people living in a given environment is obviously important. I think its also important to appreciate justice for the environment itself — for the creatures living in it, and for the non-living components (air, soil, water) which form it.
This is a challenging notion. But if and when people are responsible for an impoverished landscape — which impoverishes any people living in it — there is an obligation to make things right. I think this means helping the landscape to recover its ability to function in a self-sustaining manner.
That’s not an easy bar to reach, especially when we treat land and its components as commodities to be used and exploited or damaged. Extending justice to the environment, by this definition, means that people become sustainability partners with the land.
These are large and difficult ideas to absorb, and they are admittedly outside the normal way in which our society has operated for centuries. This is the very reason that we can feel overwhelmed by the thought of caring for land as a way to care for people, and caring for people as a way to care for land.
In my perspective — gained in part from working with urban trees — this truth is unavoidable, sooner or later: the way we treat land is expressed in the way we treat people. The slow justice which began Juneteenth, long ago, is one which will someday — I hope — bring freedom to us all in the form of reconciliation, not only between people, but also between people and the land we belong to.