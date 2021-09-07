ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
9 a.m. — Antique Tractor & Engine Show — Power from the Past showgrounds, 1600 W. Market St.
5-5:30 p.m. — TBD musical act, North Clark St. Stage
5-9 p.m. — Carnival Rides
5:30-7 p.m. — Blue River Jazz, Depot Plaza tent
5:30-9 p.m. — TBD musical act, North Clark St. stage
6 p.m. — Grandpa Cratchet Show, library parking lot
7 p.m. — Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant, Depot Plaza tent
8 p.m. — Grandpa Cratchet Show, library parking lot
FRIDAY
9 a.m.-8 p.m. — Antique Tractor & Engine show — Power from the Past showgrounds
11 a.m.-1 p.m. —John Gaut, musical act, North Clark St.
Noon-12:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent
1-2 p.m. — Billy Dee, musical act, North Clark St.
1-2:30 p.m. — Silly Safaris animal show, library parking lot
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Senior bingo, Depot Plaza tent
2-3 p.m. — John Gaut, musical act, North Clark St.
3-3:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, North Clark St.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — Billy Dee, musical act, North Clark Street.
4-4:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent
4-5 p.m. —Silly Safaris, library parking lot
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Exit 41, musical act, Depot Plaza tent
5-10 p.m. — Carnival rides
5:30-6 p.m. — Chicago Boyz Acrobatic team, library parking lot
5:30-7 p.m. —Top Secret, musical act, Depot Plaza tent
5:30-7 p.m. — Touch of Texas, musical act, North Clark St.
6 p.m. — Grandpa Cratchet kids show, library parking lot
7-7:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot plaza tent
7:15-7:45 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot
7:30-9:30 p.m. —TBD, musical act, North Clark Street.
7:30-10 p.m. — Memphis Underground variety musical act, Depot Plaza tent
8 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Antique tractor & engine show, Power from the Past showgrounds
10 a.m. — 5K road run/walk
10:30 a.m. — Airplane flyover — start of parade
11 a.m.-10 p.m. — carnival rides
Noon — Cornhole tournament, Nappanee Elementary gym
Noon-1:30 p.m. — Exit 41, musical act, Depot Plaza tent
Noon-4 p.m. —Wings 'N Wheels show, Nappanee Municipal Airport
12:30-1 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot
1 p.m. — Grandpa Cratchet, library parking lot
1 p.m. — Special Olympics, Chase Bank
1:30 p.m. — Vintage baseball game, West Side Park
1:30-2 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent
1:30-2:15 p.m. — Marty Miles, musical act, North Clark Street.
2 p.m. — Kids Pedal Pull, Korhorn Financial lot
2-2:30 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot
2-4:30 p.m. — Paul Erdman, Depot Plaza tent
2:15-2:45 p.m. — apple pie eating contest, North Clark St.
2:45-3:15 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, North Clark St.
3 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot
3:30-4 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot
4-5 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot
4:30-5 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Marty Miles, North Clark St.
5 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot
5:30-7:30 p.m. — Touch of Texas, classic country, Depot Plaza tent
6-6:30 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot
6-6:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, North Clark St.
7 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot
7:30-8 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot
7:30-9:30 p.m. — TBD, North Clark St.
8-10 p.m. — The Bulldogs, '50s and '60s music, Depot Plaza tent
SUNDAY
9-10:30 a.m. — Community Church Service, Depot Plaza tent
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Gray Horse Band, Depot Plaza tent
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Carnival rides
Noon-1:15 p.m. — John Gaut, musical act, North Clark St.
Noon-2 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot
12:30-1 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot
12:30-1 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent
1 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot
1-3 p.m. — The 1985, variety music, Depot Plaza tent
1:30-2:15 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot
1:30-3 p.m. — Gray Horse Band, North Clark St.
2:30-3 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot
3 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot
3-3:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent
3-4 p.m. — Heartland Country Cloggers, North Clark St.
4-4:30 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot
4-5:15 p.m. — NorthWood High School Music Department, Depot Plaza tent
4-5:30 p.m. — TBD, musical act, North Clark St.
5:15-5:45 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent
5:45 p.m. — Apple Dumpling Contest Awards
*Not all contests and activities listed here, check Apple Festival brochure for full listing of activities
