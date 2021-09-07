ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

9 a.m. — Antique Tractor & Engine Show — Power from the Past showgrounds, 1600 W. Market St.

5-5:30 p.m. — TBD musical act, North Clark St. Stage

5-9 p.m. — Carnival Rides

5:30-7 p.m. — Blue River Jazz, Depot Plaza tent

5:30-9 p.m. — TBD musical act, North Clark St. stage

6 p.m. — Grandpa Cratchet Show, library parking lot

7 p.m. — Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant, Depot Plaza tent

8 p.m. — Grandpa Cratchet Show, library parking lot

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-8 p.m. — Antique Tractor & Engine show — Power from the Past showgrounds

11 a.m.-1 p.m. —John Gaut, musical act, North Clark St.

Noon-12:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent

1-2 p.m. — Billy Dee, musical act, North Clark St.

1-2:30 p.m. — Silly Safaris animal show, library parking lot

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Senior bingo, Depot Plaza tent

2-3 p.m. — John Gaut, musical act, North Clark St.

3-3:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, North Clark St.

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Billy Dee, musical act, North Clark Street.

4-4:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent

4-5 p.m. —Silly Safaris, library parking lot

4:30-5:30 p.m. — Exit 41, musical act, Depot Plaza tent

5-10 p.m. — Carnival rides

5:30-6 p.m. — Chicago Boyz Acrobatic team, library parking lot

5:30-7 p.m. —Top Secret, musical act, Depot Plaza tent

5:30-7 p.m. — Touch of Texas, musical act, North Clark St.

6 p.m. — Grandpa Cratchet kids show, library parking lot

7-7:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot plaza tent

7:15-7:45 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot

7:30-9:30 p.m. —TBD, musical act, North Clark Street.

7:30-10 p.m. — Memphis Underground variety musical act, Depot Plaza tent

8 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Antique tractor & engine show, Power from the Past showgrounds

10 a.m. — 5K road run/walk

10:30 a.m. — Airplane flyover — start of parade

11 a.m.-10 p.m. — carnival rides

Noon — Cornhole tournament, Nappanee Elementary gym

Noon-1:30 p.m. — Exit 41, musical act, Depot Plaza tent

Noon-4 p.m. —Wings 'N Wheels show, Nappanee Municipal Airport

12:30-1 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot

1 p.m. — Grandpa Cratchet, library parking lot

1 p.m. — Special Olympics, Chase Bank

1:30 p.m. — Vintage baseball game, West Side Park

1:30-2 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent

1:30-2:15 p.m. — Marty Miles, musical act, North Clark Street.

2 p.m. — Kids Pedal Pull, Korhorn Financial lot

2-2:30 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot

2-4:30 p.m. — Paul Erdman, Depot Plaza tent

2:15-2:45 p.m. — apple pie eating contest, North Clark St.

2:45-3:15 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, North Clark St.

3 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot

3:30-4 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot

4-5 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot

4:30-5 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent

4:30-5:30 p.m. — Marty Miles, North Clark St.

5 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot

5:30-7:30 p.m. — Touch of Texas, classic country, Depot Plaza tent

6-6:30 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot

6-6:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, North Clark St.

7 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot

7:30-8 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot

7:30-9:30 p.m. — TBD, North Clark St.

8-10 p.m. — The Bulldogs, '50s and '60s music, Depot Plaza tent

SUNDAY

9-10:30 a.m. — Community Church Service, Depot Plaza tent

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Gray Horse Band, Depot Plaza tent

11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Carnival rides

Noon-1:15 p.m. — John Gaut, musical act, North Clark St.

Noon-2 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot

12:30-1 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot

12:30-1 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent

1 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot

1-3 p.m. — The 1985, variety music, Depot Plaza tent

1:30-2:15 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot

1:30-3 p.m. — Gray Horse Band, North Clark St.

2:30-3 p.m. — Chicago Boyz, library parking lot

3 p.m. — Granpa Cratchet, library parking lot

3-3:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent

3-4 p.m. — Heartland Country Cloggers, North Clark St.

4-4:30 p.m. — Silly Safaris, library parking lot

4-5:15 p.m. — NorthWood High School Music Department, Depot Plaza tent

4-5:30 p.m. — TBD, musical act, North Clark St.

5:15-5:45 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn, Depot Plaza tent

5:45 p.m. — Apple Dumpling Contest Awards

*Not all contests and activities listed here, check Apple Festival brochure for full listing of activities

