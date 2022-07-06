Gallery Talk: The Nappanee 6
11 a.m.
Ruthmere Museum
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Martha Owen, Heritage Collection Manager at the Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Collection located at the Nappanee Center will host a gallery talk at the Ruthmere Museum on “The Nappanee 6: The Men Behind the Comics.”
Nappanee claims more nationally known artist-cartoonists per capita than any other U.S. city. Owen will discuss the historical six and their works.
Register online at www.ruthmere.org for the 20-minute discussion, sponsored by 1st Source Bank. The event is free and open to the public. Gallery Talks are also recorded and uploaded to the Ruthmere’s Youtube page at www.youtube.com/ruthmeremuseum, within a few days of each event.
Friday Night at the Museum
6 -8 p.m.
Elkhart County Historical Museum
304 W. Vistula St., Bristol.
The monthly Friday Night at the Museum is a free family-friendly event complete with activities and free refreshments.
Activities will celebrate the museum’s Seward Johnson statue, connected to the Quilt Gardens, “Attic Trophy.” The statue depicts a girls hula hoop, and like the girl, guests will be invited to hula hoop onsite, in a contest.
There will also be I-Spy and scavenger hunt activities that allow visitors to further engage with the exhibits and the history of Elkhart County.
Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour
7 p.m.
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
‘Jackass’ star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is bringing ‘The Bucket List Tour’ to The Lerner.
Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what the star is already known for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them.
The show is not for kids, or the faint of heart; the show contains graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence, and drug use.
VIP tickets include one reserved Premium Seat in the front rows, a Meet & Greet with Steve-O after the show and One VIP Lanyard.
Vibes Music Festival
Island Park and Howard Park
South Bend
South Bend Venues Parks & Arts in collaboration with A Gammage Solutions will be hosting the third annual Vibes Music Festival at Island Park July 8, and Howard Park July 9. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day, 21+ festival, which has become a showcase for local and regional artists and performers.
The event will host live performances from Smash Kings, Brollision, Dream Team Live, Brent Easton, and Lorea Turner. The event will be hosted by Aaron Edward, Aja Krys and DJ MacMane. Local vendors will also have merchandise for sale along with a variety of food trucks and an outdoor bar.
To learn more about this 21+ event, purchase tickets in advance, or become a vendor, please visit sbvpa.org/vibes.
July 8-16
53rd annual Three Rivers Festival
Headwaters Park
333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne
The weekend schedule will feature a variety of artists and activities.
One Friday July 8, Hillbilly Casino of Nashville will take the stage. With Fort Wayne front-man Nic Roulette, they combine the American blues with hardwood Honky Tonk, Rock N’ Roll, Rockabilly, and topped it off with a healthy DIY Punk Rock attitude and work ethic. On Saturday, July 9, national recording artist and ‘The Voice’ judge CeeLo Green takes the stage with local favorite Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra & Los Galaxy.
On Sunday, July 10 a showcase will features talented musicians throughout the region. Local house band School of Rock! Will also perform. Stay tuned for more information as to how to be selected to participate.
Monday, July 11, is the much-anticipated return of the Three Rivers Festival’s Waiter & Waitress Contest, featuring the best and fastest servers in Fort Wayne. The Three Rivers Festival Drag Show will also return to this year’s programming.
Brand new this year will be Beer, Bands, & Bingo, featuring The Why Store & Swimming into View, Tuesday, July 12. Then on July 13, the Bed Race returns to the festival, as well as trivia night, and on Thursday, R&B Superstar singer-songwriter, actor and dancer Ginuwine will be on the main stage, along with Music Lovers Lounge & Fatima Washington.
On Friday, July 15, Rock & Roll phenomenon Quiet Riot will be rocking the stage with Cougar Hunter. Saturday, Here Come The Mummies rounds out the weekend long festival with an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Featuring performances by The Sweetwater All Stars and U.R.B.
Tickets are available at threeriversfestival.org & day-of in Headwaters Park East. All ticketing will be done through eTix.
July 9
2 p.m.
Garden Series Program
Ruthmere Museum
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Learn from Master Gardener Gwen Ferland about historical uses for plants and flowers. The upcoming garden series program is entitled, “How Plants and Flowers Have Been Used Historically During Pandemics,” and is aimed at teaching how to use plants to help heal, based on historical uses across several millennia.
For more information, visit www.ruthmere.org
July 9
9 p.m.
An evening with Nelly
Four Winds New Buffalo Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Nelly will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center 9 a.m. July 9.
Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets, according to a news release.
“In 2000, Nelly put St. Louis on the map,” the release stated. “At the time, hip-hop was just barreling out of the 1990s, when gangsta rap and the Shiny Suit era largely held the spotlight and gradually introduced rap music to a broader audience. The East and West coasts steered the sound and aesthetic of hip-hop as it gained footing in the pop world, staking territory in an industry that had largely favored pop and rock in the decades prior. But with the release of Country Grammar, his blockbuster debut album, Nelly rewrote the rules of what a rap star could be.”
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center/. More information on Nelly can be found at www.nelly.net.
July 10
1 – 4 p.m.
Free Family Sunday
Havilah Beardsley House
102 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Tours will take place at Havilah Beardsley House at no charge during the Free Family Sunday event. The location is currently hosting Ruthmere’s special summer exhibition “See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics,” featuring multiple comics and cartoons known both locally and nationally.
The first Sunday of each month from April through November, either Ruthmere or Havilah Beardsley is open to the public for no admission charge from 1- 4 p.m. When one site is open for free admission, the other site is closed. Therefore, on July 10, Ruthmere will be closed. Free Family Sundays are made possible through a generous proactive grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. For more information on guided tours at either location, visit www.ruthmere.org.
July 15-17
Dokidokon Anime Convention
Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites
100 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
With familiar mainstays such as concerts by Harp Tiwns, interactive panels and a Masquerade Ball (this year’s theme is Butlers and Maids), as well as cosplay wares, a scavenger hunt, and gaming tournaments, estimates for the Doki anime convention are that well over 2,000 people could attend this year.
Celebrating their fifth year, Dokidokon’s celebrity lineup includes G.K. Bowes, Sarah Wiedenheft, ChiRiGirls, Heirfclouds, Sew Excited Cosplay, Shockolate, Energy Cosplay, the Harp Twins, Convention Foam Fighting, The Adventure Group, and LaPetitePapillion Maid Café, and DJs Hazmatiq, DJ 0s0 and DJ Roku Namako.
A full schedule of events will be available online at www.dokidokon.org, as well as pricing information. For more information, email info@dokidokon.org.
July 15-31
Something Rotten
South Bend Civic Theatre
403 N. Main St.
Set in 1595, this hilarious musical smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical! But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
The performance will take place July 15 – 31. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. July 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, and 30, and 2 p.m. July 17, 24, and 31. Tickets can be purchased for $27-$32 through the South Bend Civic Theatre at https://sbct.org/.
July 16
9 p.m.
Leann Rimes
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich.
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes announced her upcoming tour, ‘The Story…So Far,’ in support of her 25th music anniversary and forthcoming album, ‘God’s Work.’
‘The Story… So Far’ will tell the story of Rimes’ impressive career over the past 25 years and will give a glimpse into her new music. Throughout this past year, the singer-songwriter has been celebrating her momentous 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album “Blue,” which made an ever-lasting impact on the music industry. Following the release, Rimes went on to win her first Grammy Award at age 14, making her the youngest solo artist to win to-date. To mark this moment and celebrate LeAnn’s milestones along the way, the tour’s setlist will feature a mix of her greatest hits, as well as new, unreleased music from her forthcoming album, god’s work, expected later this year.
Four Winds Casinos ticket prices for the show range from $65 to $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo. To stay up-to-date on LeAnn’s upcoming projects, please visit https://leannrimes.com/
July 19
6 p.m.
Colleen Williamson & Truth in Jazz Big Band
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
In the second of its summer serenade series, Truth in Jazz will perform alongside internationally known cabaret singer Colleen Williamson, an Elkhart Civic Theatre alumni.
Born and raised in LaGrange, Williamson attended Lakeland High School where she performed in musicals, plays, swing choir, and stage band, eventually graduating from DePauw University with a degree in Voice Performance and returning home to the Elkhart Civic Theatre stage.
Williamson’s experiences with the theatre led her to a career as a production singer for popular cruise lines before eventually headlining her own solo shows.
Tickets for the show are $27 in advance or $30 at the door and are available through the Elkhart Civic Theatre by calling (574) 848-5853.
For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix
July 22
9 p.m.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich.
Pat Benatar is a four-time Grammy winner and classically trained mezzo-soprano. During the 1980s, Benatar had two RIAA-certified Multi-Platinum albums, five RIAA-certified Platinum albums, three RIAA-certified Gold albums and 19 Top 40 singles, including the Top 10 hits, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “We Belong,” and “Invincible.”
Neil “Spyder“ James Giraldo, has been a professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter for over four decades now, changing the face of the pop charts throughout the 1980s with his collaborator, muse and wife, Pat Benatar. More than just an explosive steel bending guitar player, Giraldo’s 100 arrangements include collaborations with Benatar, John Waite, Rick Springfield, Kenny Loggins, Steve Forbert, The Del Lords, Beth Hart and countless others innovative vision helped him create the signature Benatar sound, from its inception. His impressive
More information on Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo can be found at www.benatargiraldo.com.
Four Winds Casinos ticket prices for the show can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo
July 23
1 – 7 p.m.
Winona Lake Jazz Festival
Winona Heritage Room
901 Park Ave., Winona Lake
The 2022 Winona Lake Jazz Festival will feature groups. Performing throughout the evening include, at 1 p.m. the Truth in Jazz Big Band; at 2:30 p.m. Brath/Tardy Quintet; at 4 p.m. John Moulder Quintet; and at 5:30 p.m. Thana Alexa and Ona.
For more information on upcoming concerts, visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival/.
July 30
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ARTS in the Street
Michigan Street, downtown Plymouth
Artists, artisans, creatives, food vendors, and nonprofits, are invited to join the Heartland Artists Gallery for their 8th Annual ARTS in the Street festival. Applications for vendors are due July 1.
Any questions can be directed to Anna at heartlandartistsgallery@gmail.com or by calling 574-316-0264 To register as a vendor, visit https://heartlandartgallery.com.