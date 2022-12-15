Dec. 16
7 p.m.
Goshen Theater Drama Club Winter Showcase
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The Goshen Theater Drama Club students will take the mainstage at the Miller auditorium to celebrate the holiday season. GTDC is comprised of students age 8 - 14 in the theater’s acting, dance, and vocal classes. There will be music, dancing, and some original short plays written and performed by the students.
The event is free but donations are welcome. All donations will benefit GTDC. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating begins at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Dec. 16 - 18
3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Elf the Musical
The Lerner
410 S. Main St. Elkhart
Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The show is produced in partnership with JET Technologies.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com
Dec. 16, 17, 18
It’s a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
The Elkhart Civic Theatre will once again present “It’s a Wonderful Life” in the form of an old-time radio program, complete with live sound effects and performers playing multiple parts. It is the story of George Bailey and his angelic encounter on the worst night of his life.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Dec. 17
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
HSEC Holiday Open House
Humane Society of Elkhart County
54687 C. R. 19, Bristol
There is a lot happening at HSEC’s Holiday Open House. Help make enrichment treats for the shelter cats and dogs, decorate a wood ornament for your own tree and meet Animal Control Officers, and more.
The humane society staff also encourages the community to bring donations of any type of cat and dog food for their pet food pantry. HSEC has seen a 300% increase in requests for pet food assistance from the Elkhart community. In 2021, they provided pet food for 250 owned pets in our community and so far, this year we have fed 765 community pets. If they are able to provide for the hungry animals, they will be able to remain part of their current families and not be surrendered causing an increase in animals coming into HSEC.
Dec. 20
11 a.m.
Free Movie: It’s a Wonderful Life
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls. He has always longed to travel, but never had the opportunity. All that prevents him from keeping rich skinflint Mr. Potter from taking over the entire town is George’s modest building and loan company, which was founded by his generous father. But on Christmas Eve, George’s Uncle Billy loses the business’s $8,000 while intending to deposit it in the bank. Potter finds the misplaced money and hides it from Billy.
When the bank examiner discovers the shortage later that night, George realizes that he will be held responsible and sent to jail and the company will collapse, finally allowing Potter to take over the town. Thinking his wife, their young children, and others he loves will be better off with him dead, he contemplates suicide. But the prayers of his loved ones result in a gentle angel named Clarence coming to earth to help George, with the promise of earning his wings. He shows George what things would have been like if he had never been born.
The free movie is presented by Friends of The Lerner Theatre. The runtime for the movie is two hours and 10 minutes.
Jan. 8
2:30 p.m.
Crossroads of America: Composers Competition
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
100 Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame
Earlier in 2022, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra invited Indiana composers to submit a composition for a chamber orchestra. On Nov. 1, Nathan Froebe, Tim Reinholz, Eric Saroian, and Michael Schelle advanced to the next level of the competition and the chance to write a piece for the Symphony to perform in the 2023-24 Season.
Opening the concert with Aaron Copland’s Our Town encapsulates America’s uninhibited values synonymous with rural life in the early 1940s.
The Symphony thanks Jack M. Champaigne for his support of the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series. Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka proudly supports the 90th Season Guest Artists. This concert is sponsored by Carol and Craig Kapson.
This second installment of the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series Crossroads of America: Composer Competition on January 8, 2023, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center invites audience members to vote for their favorite piece and select the composer who will write a commission for the Symphony.
For tickets, visit www.performingarts.nd.edu/event/14869/crossroads-of-america.
Jan. 10 - 22
Finnegan’s Farewell
Fiddler’s Hearth
127 N. Main St., South Bend,
Join the South Bend Civic Theatre for the first of its 2023 Season Lineup, an interactive dinner show.
“Finnegan’s Farewell,” from the co-creators of “Tony & Tina’s Wedding,” takes the viewer through a funeral service and Irish wake of Paddy Pinnegan. There will be food, music, and family drama in the comedy show.
The show is not included in the theatre’s Flexpass.
To purchase tickets, visit www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
Jan. 20, 21, 22
Harriet the Spy
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, “Harriet the Spy” tells the story of the child of well-to-do socialities and the spy who observes friends and neighbors, writing about them in her notebook. When Harriet the Spy’s notebook is discovered and her blunt, mean observations are uncovered, friends and classmates aren’t happy.
The drama is rated G. It is a youth show.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Jan. 21
7:30 p.m.
An evening with Ira Glass: “Seven Things I’ve Learned”
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Ira Glass is the host and creator of the popular public radio program This American Life, which is heard each week by over 5 million listeners on public radio stations and podcast since its beginnings in 1995. Under Glass’s editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.