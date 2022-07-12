July 15
5 – 9 p.m.
Nappanee Friday Fest
Downtown Nappanee
This month’s Friday Fest features a classic car show, art walk, bounce houses, food trucks, crafts, live music and more with a “Totally 80’s” theme.
Music for the evening includes The 1985 Band of South Bend, performing a collection retro rock, pop, new wave and metal of the 1980s complete with lights, video, and costumes for an all-immersive experience.
Keeping with the theme of the evening, there will also be an 80’s dress-up contest with a $100 grand prize.
July 15
6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
Movie in the Park: Disney’s Luca
Ox Bow County Park
23033 C. R. 45, Goshen
The Elkhart County Parks Department and Everence Financial are hosting a movie night at Ox Bow County Park.
An English viewing will be presented at 6 p.m., and a Spanish will be presented at 8:15 p.m.
There will be food trucks available during both showings but home brought snacks are welcomed, as are lawn chairs and blankets for comfort.
Entry into the Ox Bow County Park is $3 per vehicle. The movie will air in the Upper field, across from the Cottonwood Shelter.
For information on upcoming programs and park activities, visit www.elkhartcountyparks.org.
July 8-16
53rd annual Three Rivers Festival
Headwaters Park
333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne
The weekend schedule will feature a variety of artists and activities.
One Friday July 8, Hillbilly Casino of Nashville will take the stage. With Fort Wayne front-man Nic Roulette, they combine the American blues with hardwood Honky Tonk, Rock N’ Roll, Rockabilly, and topped it off with a healthy DIY Punk Rock attitude and work ethic. On Saturday, July 9, national recording artist and ‘The Voice’ judge CeeLo Green takes the stage with local favorite Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra & Los Galaxy.
On Sunday, July 10 a showcase will features talented musicians throughout the region. Local house band School of Rock! Will also perform. Stay tuned for more information as to how to be selected to participate.
Monday, July 11, is the much-anticipated return of the Three Rivers Festival’s Waiter & Waitress Contest, featuring the best and fastest servers in Fort Wayne. The Three Rivers Festival Drag Show will also return to this year’s programming.
Brand new this year will be Beer, Bands, & Bingo, featuring The Why Store & Swimming into View, on Tuesday, July 12. Then on July 13, the Bed Race returns to the festival, as well as trivia night, and on Thursday, R&B Superstar singer-songwriter, actor and dancer Ginuwine will be on the main stage, along with Music Lovers Lounge & Fatima Washington.
On Friday, July 15, Rock & Roll phenomenon Quiet Riot will be rocking the stage with Cougar Hunter. Saturday, Here Come The Mummies rounds out the weekend long festival with an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Featuring performances by The Sweetwater All Stars and U.R.B.
Tickets are available at threeriversfestival.org & day-of in Headwaters Park East. All ticketing will be done through eTix.
July 15-31
Something Rotten
South Bend Civic Theatre
403 N. Main St.
Set in 1595, this hilarious musical smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical! But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
The performance will take place July 15 – 31. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. July 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, and 30, and 2 p.m. July 17, 24, and 31. Tickets can be purchased for $27-$32 through the South Bend Civic Theatre at https://sbct.org/.
July 16
9 p.m.
Leann Rimes
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes announced her upcoming tour, ‘The Story…So Far,’ in support of her 25th music anniversary and forthcoming album, ‘God’s Work.’
‘The Story… So Far’ will tell the story of Rimes’ impressive career over the past 25 years and will give a glimpse into her new music. Throughout this past year, the singer-songwriter has been celebrating her momentous 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album “Blue,” which made an ever-lasting impact on the music industry. Following the release, Rimes went on to win her first Grammy Award at age 14, making her the youngest solo artist to win to-date. To mark this moment and celebrate LeAnn’s milestones along the way, the tour’s setlist will feature a mix of her greatest hits, as well as new, unreleased music from her forthcoming album, god’s work, expected later this year.
Four Winds Casinos ticket prices for the show range from $65 to $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo. To stay up-to-date on LeAnn’s upcoming projects, please visit https://leannrimes.com/
July 22
9 p.m.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
Pat Benatar is a four-time Grammy winner and classically trained mezzo-soprano. During the 1980s, Benatar had two RIAA-certified Multi-Platinum albums, five RIAA-certified Platinum albums, three RIAA-certified Gold albums and 19 Top 40 singles, including the Top 10 hits, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Love Is a Battlefield," "We Belong," and "Invincible.”
More information on Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo can be found at www.benatargiraldo.com.
Four Winds Casinos ticket prices for the show can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo
July 23
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Ceramic & Pottery Fair
Ruthmere’s lawn
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Eleven local potters will be hosted on the lawn at Ruthmere’s second annual Ceramic & Pottery Fair. The program takes place alongside the museum’s Coffee on the Piazza program.
Admission is free and no registration is required. The event is sponsored by Jack and Karen Cittadine.
For more information, visit www. Ruthmere.org.
July 23
1 – 7 p.m.
Winona Lake Jazz Festival
Winona Heritage Room
901 Park Ave., Winona Lake
The 2022 Winona Lake Jazz Festival will feature groups. Performing throughout the evening include, at 1 p.m. the Truth in Jazz Big Band; at 2:30 p.m. Brath/Tardy Quintet; at 4 p.m. John Moulder Quintet; and at 5:30 p.m. Thana Alexa and Ona.
For more information on upcoming concerts, visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival/.
July 30
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ARTS in the Street
Michigan Street, downtown Plymouth
Artists, artisans, creatives, food vendors, and nonprofits, are invited to join the Heartland Artists Gallery for their 8th Annual ARTS in the Street festival. Applications for vendors are due July 1.
Any questions can be directed to Anna at heartlandartistsgallery@gmail.com or by calling 574-316-0264 To register as a vendor, visit https://heartlandartgallery.com.
Aug. 6
10 a.m. – 2 p.m
Annual Health Fair & Back2School
Roosevelt Elementary School
201 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart
Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County will be hosting their annual event geared at promoting healthier and active lifestyles. The event is free to the public.
There will be health screenings and information, including childhood immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing available onsite.
There will also be backpacks and school supplies while they last.
Parents must be present with their children. For more information, call the Minority Health Coalition at (574) 522-0128 or email elkmhc@gmail.com
Aug. 6
6 - 8 p.m.
Ford and Mustang Show
Das Dutchman Essenhaus
240 U.S. Hwy 20, Middlebury
Essenhaus will host the 2022 annual Mustang and Ford Show from 6- 8 p.m. Aug. 6 on the Essenhaus lawn facing U.S. Highway 20.
Partnering with Essenhaus, the Michiana Mustang Club is now accepting entries and inquiries for the show.
For a list of entry categories and to register, visit www.michianamustangs.com/carshow. For more information, call Carl Kindig at 574-256-2173 or email ckindig@michiaanmustangs.com
Aug. 8
7:30 p.m.
Melissa Etheridge
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
American rocker Melissa Etheridge’s “One Way Out” Tour is coming to the Lerner Theatre on Aug. 8
Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 13. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale at 10 a.m. May 12. Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including Melissa Etheridge at www.friendsofthelerner.org/donate.
Etheridge will perform at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets range from $39-$124 plus applicable fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lerner Theatre at (574) 293-4469 or visit https://thelerner.com/event/melissa-etheridge-one-way-out-tour/
Aug. 12
9 p.m.
Happy Together tour
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
This year marks the 13th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package, The “Happy Together” Tour. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s – an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes. The tour is once again joined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with The Turtles will be Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.
The tour has played more than 50 plus shows a year and 2022 will be no exception. More information on the Happy Together Tour is available at https://theturtles.com/tour. Ticket prices for the show range from $60 to $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Aug. 13
6 – 9 p.m.
20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner
National New York Central Railroad Museum
721 S. Main St., Elkhart
Friends of the New York Central Railroad Museum will host a murder mystery dinner at the museum. Dinner is provided by Villa Macri, 225 Toscana Blvd., Granger, and tickets may be purchased online. All funding goes toward caboose renovations.
Dinner will be soy dill salmon, applewood bacon chicken, beef ravioli, mushroom risotto. All meals include bread and oil, salad, side of green beans, and cheese cake with 20th Century style coffee.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/4byrlm9GY or call 574-294-3001.