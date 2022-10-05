Oct. 1 - 15
7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Little Shop of Horrors
Leighton Auditorium, St. Joe County Public Library
305 S. Michigan St., South Bend
Art 4’s third show of 2022 will feature one of the most popular off-Broadway musicals in the world.
Deviously delicious sci-fi tale takes a journey to Skid Row where the audience meets a geeky florist shop worker who recently acquired an exotic plant with an appetite for human flesh and blood.
Little Shop of Horrors boasts music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, and 15, and 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, and 16.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://art4sb.org/littleshop?mc_cid=cc015bc72b&mc_eid=49415075ee
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
TobyMac: Theatre Tour
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Awakening Events will present “TobyMac: Theatre Tour” at the Lerner Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. They range from $22.75-$105.75, plus applicable fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The Lerner Box Office at (574) 293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Oct. 7
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Evergreen Singers
Goshen City Church of the Brethren
203 N. Fifth St.
During the October First Friday evening, the Goshen City Church of the Brethren will host Evergreen singers, performing a series of secular, sacred, and Christmas music.
Enjoy chili and a drink as you listen to their music. The event will be held downstairs in the fellowship hall.
The performance is free.
Oct. 7
6 - 9 p.m.
Lavender Jazz
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St,
Goshen College’s Lavender Jazz will offer a free concert during this week’s First Friday’s Harvest Festival in downtown Goshen.
They’ll perform at the Miller Auditorium inside the Goshen Theatre.
Concessions will be open and cocktails will also be available for sale during the free concert.
For more information on Goshen College’s music programs, visit http://gcmusiccenter.org.
Oct. 7
6 - 10 p.m.
Groove on Down the Road Benefit Dance Party
Champion Hall at the RV Hall of Fame
21565 Executive Pkwy., Elkhart
Rhyme & Reason Ministry, Inc. is hosting a dance party to help build the road on the R&R property to better meet the needs of the individuals they serve.
Guests will hear from Jacob Kiefor, sharing his inspiring story of how he, a man with Down Syndrome, became an entrepreneur and is living his good life as owner and operator of “This is Jacob.”
There will also be a live DJ, appetizers, a dessert bar, beverages, a basket raffle, a 50/50 raffle, and lots of dancing.
All proceeds from this event go toward building the access road on the R&R property. The access road is the first step to building an inspirational place for all individuals with physical, mental, and emotional challenges to gather, participate in a variety of therapeutic activities, and gain vocational skills.
To learn more about the R&R property project, visit https://rhymeandreason.net/causes/rr-property.
To purchase tickets, visit https://rhymeandreasongive.betterworld.org/events/groove.
Oct. 7 - 9
7 p.m. & 3 p.m. Sunday
Godspell, Jr.
Bristol Opera House
210 E. Vistula St.
Don't miss the Elkhart Civic Theater’s production of the youth version of this timeless musical.
A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage.
An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36247/production/1135519.
Oct. 7
7 p.m.
Memphis Underground
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. 2nd St.
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature Memphis Underground.
Memphis Underground is a fun, high-energy, 7-piece, Classic Vinyl Dance Band. We play the songs people know and love from Contemporary to Funk & Blues to Classic Rock and Memphis Soul.
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payments are available.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more announcements or to RSVP to the shows, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
Oct. 7
7:30 p.m.
Fred Hostetler: The Day Goshen College Got the Blues
Ignition Music Garage
120 E. Washington St., Goshen
Indiana native Fred Hostetler will offer a special live performance at Ignition Music during October First Fridays festivities.
His show will feature a diverse wealth of musical entertainment from folk to blues to rock. Hostetler is a Goshen College graduate who has worked and performed with many Blues legends throughout the years.
Tickets are $15 for reserved seating or $10 for general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://ignitionmusic.net or call (574) 971-8282.
Oct. 7
7:30 p.m.
“Gifts of the Sea” art talk
Fire Arts, Inc.
305 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend
Cynthia Cooper’s show, Gifts of the Sea, will continue throughout the month of October. The public is invited to check out the show during South Bend’s First Friday festivities from 5 - 9 p.m., where Cooper will also be doing a 7:30 p.m. talk on her exhibit.
Each piece of the exhibit is an experience with nature around a reef system above or below the water. Cooper is a professional clay artist in Goshen. As a highly acclaimed potter and educator, Cooper’s work has been selected for exhibits across the country, including Indiana, Texas, New York, Florida, and New Mexico. She has also presented workshops and spoken at events from Wisconsin to Florida.
Call (574) 282 - 2787 or visit www.fireartsinc.com for more information.
Oct. 7, 8, 9
We Will Rock You
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Featuring chart-topping Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “We are the Champions” and more, the 70-minute adaptation of the West End show follows two young rebels as they restore rock ‘n’ roll to a post-apocalyptic world.
The musical is rated PG. It is a youth show.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Oct. 7 - 9
Homecoming Peace Play: The Fledgling
Goshen College Umble Center
1700 S. Main St.
As part of the Homecoming Weekend festivities, playwright Brigid Amos will be on campus from Lincoln, Neb., to see her winning play come to life on the Umble stage, directed by Goshen College alumna Shianne Harrison.
The Fledgling follows a dog, a cat, and a baby bird uneasily sharing space on a fire escape, and explores the seductive nature of xenophobia and the power of empathy to combat it, playwright Amos said.
There will be three performances - 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 4 p.m. Oct. 8, and 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets are $6 for general admission. Goshen College students and staff are free.
A brief conversation will follow all three performances, and there will be a reception for Amos after the Friday evening performance. At 10 a.m. Oct. 8, Amos will offer a playwriting workshop open to the public and Goshen College students
For tickets, visit or call Goshen College Box Office at (574) 535-7566 or visit goshen.edu/tickets.
Oct. 8
9 a.m. or 1 p.m.
DIY Costume Workshop
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Join the Goshen Theater Drama Club for a special meetup, Halloween-themed. Kids can get creative with costume design on a budget with found objects.
The 7 to 11-year-old session is from 9 a.m. to noon, and the 12 to16-year-old program is 1 - 4 p.m.
Tuition is $20 per student and financial aid is available.
Register online at goshentheater.com/events or contact gtdc@goshentheater.org for more information.
Oct. 8
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
South Bend Comic Book Convention
Comfort Suites
52939 U.S. 933
Admission to the South Bend Comic Book Convention is, as always free, to get
in.
Dealers will have a huge variety of comic books new and old, as well as toys
and related collectibles for sale. Anyone with old comic books may also submit their books to those dealers for consideration.
For further information contact Alan at (309) 657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics
Oct. 8
2 p.m.
Middlebury Pumpkin Race
West Warren Street
Join the Middlebury Then and Now Committee as they race as many as 100 pumpkins down the hill on West Warren Street in celebration of the spookiest time of year this Saturday.
Registration for the event is free and the pit row and judging begin at 1 p.m., with food vendors opening at 12:30 p.m.
Participants must register to race, but spectators are welcome and encouraged. Races must purchase an official racing kit from Varns & Hoover in Middlebury which includes axles, wheels, and other items specially designed to make a pumpkin into a racing mobile for $25. Those that have racing kits purchased in previous years are welcome to use old kits. Pumpkins should also be decorated with paint, stickers, carving, or other embellishments. The Pit Row can help with the assembly of wheels if needed, although pumpkins must be decorated beforehand.
There will be several heats for the two races - individual/family/friends, and corporate/civic groups. Cash prizes will be awarded for categories including cutest, most original, and most spirited team. This year, the first place regular category race winner get to choose from a list of local charities to donate excess sponsorship funds to, and those nonprofits will be onsite during the race for folks to learn more about.
Oct. 8 - 9
West Side Story
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The South Bend Civic Theatre will present West Side Story at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, and 2 pm. Oct. 9. The musical is a reimagining of the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet, taking place in New York City in the 1950s.
Rival gangs — the Sharks and the Jets — gather to lay the ground rules for an upcoming rumble. When Tony and Maria meet for the first time, their star-crossed love ignites the stage.
Producing sponsors for the program are The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, The University of Notre Dame; The Shein Trust; Matt Kahn & Janine Felder-Kahn; and Kahn, Ruthrauff & Associates | Merrill. Mike Leep, Sr. is the AEA Talent Sponsor: and the South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is the Educational Equity Sponsor.
Tickets are only available through the Morris Performing Arts Center’s Box Office.
https://www.morriscenter.org/event/west-side-story/
Oct. 8
6 – 9 p.m.
20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner
National New York Central Railroad Museum
721 S. Main St., Elkhart
Friends of the New York Central Railroad Museum will host a murder mystery dinner at the museum. Dinner is provided by Villa Macri, 225 Toscana Blvd., Granger, and tickets may be purchased online. All funding goes toward caboose renovations.
Dinner will be soy dill salmon, applewood bacon chicken, beef ravioli, and mushroom risotto. All meals include bread and oil, salad, a side of green beans, and cheesecake with 20th Century-style coffee.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/4byrlm9GY or call 574-294-3001.
Oct. 8
7:30 p.m.
Three Dog Night
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Now in its 5th decade, Three Dog Night’s chart-topping songs include “Me (Not to Come),” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” and “One.”
Boasting chart and sales records virtually unmatched, Three Dog Night has 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, and 18 straight Top 20’s, selling 7 million singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs in pop, rock and country genres.
Presale tickets go on sale for Friends of the Lerner members at 10 a.m. Aug. 11. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 12. The cost is $39-$89 plus applicable fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thelerner.com or call the Lerner Box Office at (574) 293-4469.
Oct. 9
Noon - 5 p.m.
Michiana Chili Cook-Off
Martin’s Super Market
Heritage Square Dr., Granger
A variety of local restaurants and organizations will offer sample size portions for their winning chili and compete for the coveted 2022 Michiana Chili Cook-Off traveling trophy.
Past chilis in the cook-off have included a variety of chilis such as squash, white, vegetarian, beef, pork, chicken, and everything in between. Chilis are sometimes accompanied by a garnish of cornbread, ciabatta bread fresh chips, and toppings.
Confirmed participants this year include Weiss’ Gasthaus, University of Notre Dame Catering, Levy at Notre Dame, Bistro 933, Unity Gardens, Ivy Tech, Martin’s Supermarkets Food Truck, South Bend Community School/Chartwell, Fiddler’s Hearth, and Hotel Elkhart.
Local celebrity judges and community popular vote will be used in order to determine the top three winners of the competition, announced at 4:30 p.m. Trophies will also be given out for best-decorated booth.
There will also be live music by Ground Control, an Oktoberfest Beer Tent, a caramel apple booth and beverages by Martin’s School of Cooking, and corn hole.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under age 10, and free for children under age 2.
Oct. 9
3 p.m.
Peter and the Wolf
Cordier Auditorium at Manchester University
604 E. College Ave., North Manchester
The Manchester Symphony Orchestra opens its 84th season featuring "Peter and the Wolf" by Sergei Prokoev.
The storytelling continues with "Mother Goose (Ma Mere l'Oye) Suite" by Maurice Ravel, which offers musical renditions of five Mother Goose nursery tales: Sleeping Beauty, Tom Thumb, Princess of the Pagodas, Beauty and the Beast, and The Fairy Garden.
The concert also showcases "Overture to King Arthur." This suite from Henry Purcell's Baroque-era opera teems with regalia, honor, heroism and beauty. This piece is especially poignant in these weeks following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Tickets are $20 for general admission. Admission is free for MU students, faculty and staff, as well as anyone younger than 18. To buy tickets or get access to the livestream, visit www.manchestersymphonyorchestra.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Oct. 11
6:30 p.m.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The City of Goshen’s Community Relations Commission will have information and activity tables in the lobby of the Goshen Theater.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and include a performance and public seminar among other things.
Oct. 14 - 15
2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The Book of Mormon
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The American Theatre Guild will present the National Tour of the nine-time Tony Award-winning best musical The Book of Mormon. The production is part of the Broadway in South Bend series.
Performances will be 8 p.m. Oct. 14, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 15.
Tickets to The Book of Mormon can be purchased at www.broadwayinsouthBend.com or www.morriscenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center, or by calling (574) 235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com
Oct. 14 - 16
3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Little House on the Prairie
The Lerner
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Through the magic of live theatre, the musical follows the Ingalls family’s journey westward and settlement in De Smet, South Dakota where Ma and Pa Ingalls hoped to make a better life for their children.
In story, song, and dance, audiences will see the Ingalls suffering the hardships of winter blizzards and prairie ﬁres as well as rejoicing in the settlement of land. Most of all, the story follows Laura as she grows from a child who loved to run free into a woman who embraces the responsibilities of her own future while remaining true to herself.
The program is produced in partnership with Grand Design Recreation Vehicles, and the Welter Foundation.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at (574)293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Oct. 15
2 p.m.
Island Park Trunk or Treat
Island Park
N. Main St. &, E. Sycamore St., Elkhart
The community is invited to enjoy the 10th Annual Island Park Trunk or Treat event at Island Park in downtown Elkhart.
The Island Park Trunk or Treat will include local businesses and organizations that will line the Island with decorated booths and give out treats. The event is free for children 12 and under and their families.
Oct. 14 & 15
6 - 9 p.m.
Garden of Villains
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
A special Halloween-themed event is being presented by the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum at Wellfield Botanic Gardens. The event features superheroes and supervillains, food and music.
Advanced tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children aged 3-12 when purchased online at www.wellfieldgardens.org. Tickets at the gate at $15 for adults and $10 for children aged 3 -12.
Oct. 14 & 28
Mystery at the Mansion: Biting Criticism
History Museum
808 W. Washington St., South Bend
This year’s Mystery at the Mansion, written by local author Roger A. Chrastol, turns back the clock to 1907. Author Bram Stoker is in South Bend after giving a talk in Chicago on his book, “Dracula,” and plans to have dinner with the Olivers, and attend the play “The Vampire,” as it is performed at the Oliver Opera House.
But a theater critic with a history of devastating many a young actor, director, and producer, has just been murdered and there are marks on the victim’s throat that appear to be caused by a vampire. Participants of this year’s “whodunit” Mystery at the Mansion will need to listen carefully and follow the clues to discover the true villain.
For more information, visit www.historymuseumsb.org or call (574)235-9664.
Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
Ted & Co. “We Own This Now”
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Starring Ted Swartz and Michelle Milne, “We Own This Now” is a play by Alison CAsella Brookins that looks at the love of land, loss of land and what it means to “own” something.
The program is hosted by Elkhart County Coalition for Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery.
For more information, visit www.tedandcompany.com/shows/we-own-this-now.
Oct. 15
7:30 p.m.
An Evening with the Steel Wheels
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The Goshen Theater is partnering with Goshen College to bring The Steel Wheels to the theater. The Steels Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains, where the band was formed, but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goshentheater.com
Oct. 16
2 - 4 p.m.
Ruthmere
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Ruthmere is again hosting its popular Witches Brew Tea from 2 - 4 p.m.
The Witches Brew Tea will feature a delicious assortment of teas, tea foods, and a scary good time. Costumes are strongly encouraged. A special guest is scheduled to fly in for the event, and there may also be a few prizes for games or costumes.
Tickets are $30 for adults, with member tickets costing $25, and $15 for youth ages 4-18. Reservations are required with advance purchase. The event is ages 4 and up. The registration deadline is Oct. 7. Register online at www.ruthmere.org or call (574) 264-0330.
Oct. 19
7:30 p.m.
Scottish Chamber Orchestra
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Scottish Chamber Orchestra is known for its exceptional performances and its extensive, multi-award-winning recordings under Charles Mackerras, and in recent years, Robin Ticciati. The upcoming tour unites two Scottish National Treasures, Nicola Benedetti performing the Bruch Violin Concerto and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, performing under their new principal conductor, Maxim Emelyanychev.
Tickets are $30-$35 and may be purchased at the Goshen College Box Office, by email boxoffice@goshen.edu, or by phone at (574) 535-7566. The box office is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Oct. 20 - 23
7 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Join Charlie and the entire Peanuts gang exploring life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship in Goshen Theater’s upcoming musical.
The program is sponsored by The Goshen News.
The musical is directed by Robert Tombari, with musical direction by Marcia Yost.
Tickets are $15.
For more information, visit www.goshentheater.com.
Oct. 22
5 - 7 p.m.
Pine “Not So Haunted” Woods Walk
Pinewood Park
3499 Newton Dr., Elkhart
Elkhart Parks & Recreation along with the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart Fire Department, will host the 4th annual Pine “Not So Haunted” Woods Walk at Pinewood Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The free family-friendly event provides a trick-or-treating experience in which families can take a walk in the woods at Pinewood Park, finding numerous photo opportunities with Halloween inflatables and decor throughout.
Local businesses and organizations will hand out candy as well.
Oct. 23
1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Pippa Pig’s Adventure
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
Round Room Live and Hasbro will present Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure in Shipshewana this fall. The live performance will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences across the United States, with a stop in Shipshewana on Oct. 23.
Attendees can join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.
Tickets range from $29.95 to $59.95. Fans can also purchase an additional Peppa Pig's Adventure Photo Experience for $50 per ticket add-on. For tickets and additional information, visit www.thebluegate.com
Oct. 28
7 p.m.
Free Movie: Hocus Pocus
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Costumes are encouraged for this free movie night at the Goshen Theater’s Miller auditorium- and there may even be prizes.
After moving to Salem, teenager Max Dennison, played by Omri Katz, explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani, played by Thora Birch, and their new friend Allison, played by Vinessa Shaw. After dismissing an old story Allison tells as superstition, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches - the Sanderson Sisters, played Bettle Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Majimy - who used ot live in the house. With the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.
The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the bar and concessions stand will be open for purchases.
The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Oct. 29
6 p.m.
Drive-in Movie: Hocus Pocus
Ideal Beach
52256 Ideal Beach Rd., Elkhart
Elkhart Parks and Recreation invites everyone to a drive-in movie at Ideal Beach. Hocus Pocus will be showing on the big screen.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at 6 p.m.
Moviegoers have the option of watching from their car or a seating area in front with their chairs and blankets. Admission is free.
Oct. 29
7 p.m.
We The Kingdom
Lerner Theatre
420 S. Main St., Elkhart
We The Kingdom‘s chart-topping songs include “God So Loved,” “Holy Water,” Reckless Love.” During the tour, they’ll also perform music from their soon-to-be-released second album.
The tour will also feature award-winning artist and worship leader Cory Asbury.
Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, with Friends of the Lerner membership presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Tickets for the show range from $28-102.75, plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at (574)293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com
Oct. 29
7:30 p.m.
Ghostbusters
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The Ghostbusters are coming to South Bend. The Indiana Trust Pops Series at the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present the 1980s fan-favorite with a live orchestra playing alongside the full movie.
Follow along with the film as the Ghostbusting crew—Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore—and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra amplify the
humor, fear, and fun of each scene. As guest conductor, Erik Ochsner’s energy, attention to detail, and precise synchronization will lead both orchestra and audience through the film in a whole new way.
To expand on the fun, The Kalamazoo Ghostbusters will be present outside the Morris, complete with movie-accurate props for a family fun event. Guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes to keep the spirit of the season (but please, no weapons).
Tickets for the program, as well as a season schedule or 2022-23 Indiana Trust Pops Series subscription are available at www. southbendsymphony.org, or by calling the (574) 232-6343, or by contacting the Morris' Box Office.
Oct. 29
8 p.m.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute
T. Furth Center for Performing Arts
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute is comprised of veteran, professional musicians from Nashville who have worked for high-profile artists, including Journey, repeatedly exceeding the expectations of the most discerning Journey fans. The group has been on a whirlwind journey since its launch in 2014, growing quickly from a weekend-warrior act into one of the most highly sought-after tribute experiences in the country.
Lead singer Ryan Christopher delivers the vocal precision, appearance, and stage presence of the legendary Steve Perry. Resurrection: A Journey Tribute continues to garner worldwide attention and acclaim with high-profile performances including Royal Caribbean International cruises, major league baseball stadiums, the Music City Bowl and Hard Rock Casino and Hotel.
Tickets are now on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com and range from $15-$25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.trine.edu/furth/events.aspx.
Nov. 4
7:30 p.m.
Lindsey Buckingham
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Lindsey Buckingham is one of the most inventive and electrifying musicians of his generation. His instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style is showcased on the seven studio and three live albums he has released as a solo artist, beginning with 1981's Law and Order and continuing through 2021's Lindsey Buckingham, his first solo release since 2011's Seeds We Sow.
Buckingham debuted the new material on a 2021 North American tour, during which Glide praised his live guitar playing as "captivating and flawless." Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Aug. 5. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.thelerner.com or call the Lerner Box Office at (574) 293-4469.
Nov. 5 & 6
Noon
Nappanee Poker Classic
Nelson’s Catering Hall
607 Nelsons Parkway, Wakarusa
The two-day tournament supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County starts at noon Saturday. Pre-registration is $175 through 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Day-of registration is $200.
The Nappanee Poker Classic will follow World Series Poker basic guidelines and rules. The final table will be broadcast live by Windy City Poker.
To register for the tournament or to find more information on official rules, visit www.greatfutures.club/poker.
Nov. 5
7:30 p.m.
Aida Cuevas
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Queen of Mariachi will be joined by renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests. With a 46-year career, 41 album releases, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY awards, and 11 nominations to her credit, Cuevas is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms.
Individual tickets will be on sale online at goshen.edu/tickets and at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at (574) 535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center.
Nov. 7
7 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The 2022 tour coincides with the release of the Goo Goo Doll’s 13th studio album, Chaos in Bloom, via Warner Records, marking its release with the propulsive new song “Going Crazy”.
The Chaos in Bloom tour will see the band performing multiple songs from the brand new record for the first time ever including “Yeah, I Like You,” “Going Crazy,” and “War,” along with other tracks from their complete discography. Goo Goo Dolls have partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $129.50, with VIP packaging also available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.morriscenter.org, contact the box office at (574)235-9190, or visit the Morris in person.
Nov. 11, 12, 13 & 18, 19, 20
Lucky Stiff
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Lucky Stiff” is an offbeat, hilarious murder-mystery farce musical. The story revolves around an unassuming Englishman who is forced to take his recently murdered uncle’s body to Monte Carlo, attempting to pass his uncle off as living in order to inherit $6 million.
The musical is rated PG-13. Tickets become available on Aug. 1.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Nov. 11
7:30 p.m.
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
"WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?" showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcomed, but please note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.
The program, which is put on by NiteLite, is a 90-minute performance of hilarious improvised comedy and songs all based on audience suggestions. Cast members of the current TV show, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray, are members of the road tour.
Tickets range from $35 – $65.
For more information, visit www.thelerner.com/event/whose-live-anyway/