July 21, 22, 23 & 28, 29, 30
Carrie, The Musical
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Based on the novel by Stephen King, this musical tells the story of Carrie White, an outcast who longs to fit in at school and home. Carrie discovers she has telekinetic abilities and that’s she’s not afraid to use them.
The musical is rated PG-13.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
July 21, 22, 23 & 28, 29, 30
The Prom
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
In its Indiana community theatre premiere, the award-winning musical The Prom opens July 21 at the Bristol Opera House for a two-weekend run. The show is directed by Brock Butler, with Leah Tipton assisting. Vocal direction is by Ashlea Harrington, with choreography by Quinci Julian.
The show features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Nominated for six Tony Awards and winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, this big-hearted musical comedy tells the story a young girl named Emma who is banned from bringing her girlfriend to her high school prom. When four narcissistic Broadway actors find out about Emma’s plight, they take it upon themselves to swoop in to save the day. Determined to transform lives and put themselves back in the limelight, the Broadway celebrities muscle in to change the town and give Emma the prom she deserves. With the high energy of modern hits like Hairspray and the heart of classic musicals like The Music Man, The Prom will have audiences tapping their toes and dancing in the aisles.
The Prom deals heavily with themes of the LGBTQ+ experience and is rated PG-16.
Tickets for The Prom are available at elkhartcivictheatre.org/prom or by calling the box office weekday afternoons at 574-848-4116.
Elkhart Civic Theatre’s 2022-23 season is underwritten by Jack and Laura Smith and Gaska Tape, Inc., with WNIT as media sponsor.
July 28 - Aug. 6
2 & 7:30 p.m.
Spring Awakening
Leighton Auditorium
305 S. Michigan St., South Bend
Tickets are on sale now for the Art 4 performance of Spring Awakening, a Tony Award-winning 2006 Broadway musical, with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater.
Performances are scheduled for July 28 - 30, and Aug. 3 - 6 at St. Joe County Public Library's Leighton Auditorium, 305 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees will be at 2 p.m.
The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. In a world where grown-ups hold all the cards, this coming-of-age rock musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer chaos of adolescence. Join the group of late nineteenth-century German students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming-of-age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion.
The production contains adult language and mature content including scenes depicting violence, sexual situations, and suicide; which may be a trigger for some patrons. Viewer discretion is advised.
Art4 will also host four Talk Back programs throughout the production. The Talk Back events will offer spectators the opportunity to ask behind-the-scene questions following the musical performances on July 29 and 30, and Aug. 3 and 4.
July 28
9 p.m.
Girl Named Tom
Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center
3000 Prairie Ave., South Bend
Three siblings unlock one harmony to unite the world as Girl Named Tom. The trio—Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty—notably made history as “the only group to ever win NBC’s The Voice.” Along the way, they’ve impressively generated millions of streams across chart-rattling covers such as “River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind.”
The proud Midwesterners gained further traction with the independent Another World EP. Returning to the road with a bang, they performed 100-plus shows throughout 2022 alone.
Inking a deal with Republic Records, they served up their debut holiday EP, One More Christmas, and embarked on a massive arena tour supporting Pentatonix for “A Christmas Spectacular.” Their inimitable harmony will only continue to resound louder in 2023 and beyond.
More information on Girl Named Tom can be found at https://www.girlnamedtom.com/.
Ticket prices for the show start at $35, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.
July 28 - Aug. 6
7 p.m.
Goshen Theater Presents: The Wizard of Oz
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Join the Goshen Theater as we follow Dorothy on her travels through the magical Land of Oz. Come meet the wonderful, well known, cast of characters that have brought so much joy to audiences since their creation by author L. Frank Baum. With new characters not featured in the movie.
Tickets range from $15 - $25. Shows are at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. on other days between July 28 and Aug. 6.
Please reach out to Goshen Theater Program Director, Robert Tombari, for more information at 574-312-3701 or via email at robert@goshentheater.org.
July 29
8 p.m.
Melissa Etheridge
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo
Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show.
Her original songs include "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" "Ain't It Heavy," "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window."
Tickets can be purchased at Ticket Master Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
July 31
7:30 p.m.
Boz Scaggs
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
Scaggs, a member of the Steve Miller Band, performed on the album Children of the Future and Sailor before launching his solo career with 1968’s seminal Boz Scaggs LP. With tunes of personalized mixes of rock, blues, and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential ‘70s albums at Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer, and Silk Degrees, Skaggs has produced several top singles including “It’s Over,”Lido Shuffle,” “Subsequently,” “Jo Jo,” and more.
Tickets started at $59.50 plus applicable fees. For more information, contact The Lerner Theatre at www.thelerner.com or the box office at (574) 293-4469
Aug. 3-6
Niles Riverfest
Downtown Niles
Sponsored by the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles, Chapter 17493 of Optimist International, the NilesRiver festival is an annual series with four days of free concerts, as well as many traditional craft vendors and also authentic Hispanic crafts from Mexico, family golf, community organizations, festive foods, bounce houses, kid Games, reptile rescue and education, and bicycle rentals
Headlining Friday is Fillmore's Ladder, specializing in The Grateful Dead, and Saturday, The Santana Project, a classic rock group with a Latin flare.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/riverfrontoptimist
Aug. 11
7 p.m.
Free Movie Night: A Dinosaur’s Story
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Four fun-loving dinosaurs take a trip to New York City, courtesy of Capt. Neweyes (Walter Cronkite). The time-traveling alien is intent on bringing some joy to the lives of the children of the Big Apple. After eating a potion to boost their smarts and cuddliness, Tyrannosaurus Rex (John Goodman), Triceratops Woog (René Le Vant), Pterodactyl Elsa (Felicity Kendal) and Hadrosaur Dweeb (Charles Fleischer) hit the town. But trouble soon arrives when Neweyes' evil brother hatches a devious plot.
The movie is rated G, with a runtime of one our 13 minutes. There will be Spanish subtitles.
Admission to this event is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the bar and concession stand will be open.
The event is sponsored by The Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Aug. 18
8 p.m.
The Beach Boys
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo
The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fames were honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with Lifetime Achievement Award.
Their hits include “Surfin’ USA,’” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Barbara Ann,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Kokomo.”
Tickets start at $84, plus applicable fees and can be purchased at Ticket Master. Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Aug. 19
9 p.m.
A Tribute to ABBA
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo
An ABBA tribute band will perform at Four Winds Casino.
21st Century Artists, Inc. will present the ABBA tribute show, which will perform iconic band hits including Mammia Mia, S.O.S., Money, Money, Money, The Winner Takes All, Waterloo, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, and Dancing Queen.
Tickets start at $35, plus applicable fees and can be purchased at Ticket Master beginning at 11 a.m. March 17. Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Aug. 25
8 p.m.
Edith Marquez: Tour MX-USA
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Edith Marquez returns to the U.S. for the first time in eight years to perform her best hits for one night only with her Mexico and USA Tour. The ex-Timbiriche singer will be bringing songs from her 35-year career in the music industry.
Tickets started at $42.50 plus applicable fees. For more information, contact The Lerner Theatre at www.thelerner.com or the box office at (574) 293-4469
Aug. 26
Hairball
8 p.m.
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Over the past 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to hundreds of thousands of fans throughout the country.
World.
With hits from Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith, and more
Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees. For more information, contact The Lerner Theatre at www.thelerner.com or the box office at (574) 293-4469.