The Glass Menagerie
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“The Glass Menagerie,” the play that launched Tennessee Williams’ career, will play this fall at the Elkhart Civic Theatre. The play tells the story of four intertwined individuals coming to grips with their past and future.
The play, which is both tragic and emotional, challenges audiences and according, to the theatre, provokes consideration.
The play is rated PG. Tickets become available on Aug. 1.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Concerned Neighbor
7 – 9 p.m.
Goshen Brewing Company
315 W. Washington St.
South Bend-based quartet Concerned Neighbor threads rock guitar excursions and improvisation through eyelets of jazz, funk, reggae, progressive-rock and more, performing original material alongside a variety of covers.
The band consists of Geoff Lesar, Jamie Pawelski, Dustin “Shaggy” Speybroeck and Joe Kerby.
Their upcoming concert at the Goshen Brewing Company is free.
Lalo Cura
7 p.m.
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St., Elkhart
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature Lalo Cura.
A Latin-Soul Fusion band, Lalo Cura, has developed a unique sound that stems from its powerful rhythm section, Santana-inspired guitar solos, culturally progressive lyrics as well as synchronized guitar and horn lines.
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payments are available.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more announcements or to register for the shows, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
Cantus
7:30 p.m.
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Now in its 27th season, the low-voice ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming and riveting performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century. As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has come to prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music. Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process.
Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at (574) 535-7566, or in person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center.
Dionne Warwick
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
9 p.m.
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs including “Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, “Heartbreaker,” and “Déjà Vu.”
Among numerous awards, Warwick most recently was the recipient of the coveted and prestigious 2017 Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, “Then Came You,” was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithsonian Institute’s Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
More information on Dionne Warwick can be found at https://www.officialdionnewarwick.com/.
Choir Bootcamp
10-11:30 a.m.
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St., Goshen
The Goshen Theater Education Department is inviting singers and actors to get their voices in shape with a weekend BootCamp.
Take a deep dive into vocal technique, check vocal health, and create a comprehensive warm-up routine to take home and use daily.
The workshop is led by vocal instructor Rebecca Dengler Kaufman.
The cost is $10 per student. Financial aid is available. Registration is limited to those 18 and older.
Gaining Grounds Craft Bazaar
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
ADEC Bristol campus
19670 Ind. 120, Bristol
The Gaining Grounds Conference Center will host its first annual Gaining Grounds Craft Bazaar, sponsored by the Elkhart County Visitors Bureau.
The coffee shop will also be open.
There will be 20 vendors at the bazaar and each of them will be selling jewelry, art, body care items, home décor and more.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Central Park
300 S. Main St., Elkhart
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk.
The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving to a new location at Central Park in Elkhart on Sept. 18.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.
Corporate sponsorships are still available. Anyone interested should contact Abby Geha at ageha@alz.org.
Chris Collat
7 p.m.
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Songwriter Chris Collat will take the stage with his band, premiering new songs from his upcoming EP release, “Drive On.”
Admission to the show is $15 for advanced tickets or $20 at the door. The ticket price includes a signed album.
7 p.m.
Paul Erdman
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature Paul Erdman
Erdman’s style blends true country songwriting with blues, rock and roll and pop to create a sound that is new and different while being recognizable and classic. He has been compared to a blending of Zac Brown, Tom Petty, John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payments are available.
That Guys Gourmet Ribs will be the featured food vendor for the shows on Sept. 23 and 30. More announcements will be made on EPL’s Facebook page.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more announcements or to register for the shows, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
Sept. 237 p.m.
Free Movie: In the Heights
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
In Washington Heights, New York, the scent of a warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181 Street subway stop.
There, a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes to create a better life, according to a synopsis from the Goshen Theater.
The movie is rated PG-13 and has a run time of two hours and 23 minutes.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Sept. 24-25Michiana Pottery Tour
Michiana
The Michiana Pottery Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 and include nine stops in total. Artists in the self-guided pottery tour will be stationed in Goshen, South Bend, Bristol and Constantine, Mich.
In Constantine, artist Mark Goerlzen will be at 13991 Timm Road, with guest artists Sam Hostert, Troy Bungart, Lesley Bevan and Steven Kin.
In South Bend, artist Alec Hoogland will be at 2204 Spring Hill Drive, with Sarah Anderson, Amy Smith, Levi Yastrow, and Carly Connelly. At 1133 Allen St., South Bend, artist Norah Amstutz will be with Cristal Sabbagh, Jennifer Sue Kaplan, Jesse Woodworth, Julia Whitney Brown, and Mark Nafziger. In Bristol, artist Brandon “Fuzzy” Schwartz will be at 56815 C.R. 9, with Andrew Linderman, Seth Green, Kim Marcadis, and Doug McIndoe.
There will be five locations in Goshen. Dick Lehman, along with Lorie Marsh, Britney Smith, and Dale Huffman will be at 18359 C.R. 28. Sadie Misiuk will be at 2211 Berkey Ave., with Dylan Quakenbush, Alex Paat, Brett Sauve, Anna Szafranski, Tim Kowalczyk, Dow Redcorn, and Susan Messer McBride. Justin Rothshank will be at 63786 C.R. 33, with guest artists Kyle Guymon, Yesha Panchal, Susan McHenry, and Horacio Casillas Jr. Trevor Daughtery will be at 1708 Lincolnway East, with Isaac and Karina Shue, Steve and Louise Skinner, and Anthony Romero. Members of the Clay Artists Guild will be at the guild, located at 212 W. Washington St.
Complete the passport for a chance to win pottery. Winners will be drawn at random. For more information, https://michianapotterytour.com/
Sept. 243-7 p.m.
Brew at the Zoo
Potawatomi Zoo
500 S. Greenlawn Ave., South Bend
More than 30 beer, wine, hard seltzer, and hard cider vendors will be at the zoo to share samples of their products. Local favorites like South Bend Brew Werks, the Cellar and Crooked Ewe will be present, as well as regional breweries like Silver Harbor Brewing, Ruhe Brewing Company, and 3 Floyds. There will also be well-known brands like Boston Beer and Leinenkugel.
Food vendors like Franky’s Tacos, the Knights of Columbus, The Dog Lb., and Keim’s Elephant Ears will be located around the zoo with food for purchase. All current vendors are listed on the Brew at the Zoo website.
In addition to the tasting samples, the zoo will have yard games and other fun activities set up in different places around the zoo, and include musical guests BLAMMO, Jake from Starheart, and the Boomer Box, courtesy of Best. Week. Ever. The zoo will also provide TV screens to watch the Notre Dame football game.
General admission tickets are $50 per person for adults 21 and older, and include admission to the zoo, unlimited drink samples, unlimited rides on the Potawatomi Zoo Express and Endangered Species Carousel, and snacks at scoop stations. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate and are non-refundable. Tickets may be purchased online at www.potawatomizoo.org/brew until they sell out. VIP tickets are $75 per person and include early admission, a VIP tent, a unique animal encounter, and VIP stations around the zoo.
Sept. 27 and 28John Mellencamp & Brantley Gilbert
Forest River Product Expo
29861 Old U.S. 33
Forest River is bringing rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp, and multi-platinum country music star Brantley Gilbert to the Forest River Product Expo as part of its annual Open House Week for dealers.
The expo is a dealer-only event, running from Sept. 26-29, expected to draw thousands to the site, where Forest River will showcase its RVs, cargo trailers, buses, pontoons and commercial vehicles.
Mellencamp will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and Gilbert will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Sept. 277:30 p.m.
Menopause: The Musical
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
“Menopause: The Musical” is coming to The Lerner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
The musical centers around four women at a lingerie sale who have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more. This hilarious musical parody is set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s
The musical is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. Tickets are $42-$52 each, plus applicable fees. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Friends of The Lerner member tickets went on presale Tuesday.
Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including “Menopause: The Musical.” For more information, visit www.thelerner.com or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Sept. 297 p.m.
2022 Hoosier Films: Reparation
Goshen Theater
Psychological thriller and Indiana-made film “Reparation,” tells the story of Bob Stevens, a small-town vegetable farmer with a three-year hole in his memory. A stranger, Jerome, shows up claiming to be his best friend from the Air Force police, as Bob’s peaceful existence begins to unravel. The veteran’s only clues to his past, and possibly his family’s only hope, lie in his 8-year-old daughter Charlotte and her artwork.
Tickets for the movie are $5 per person. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating begins at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. screening.
Sept. 307 p.m.
Abbie Thomas Band
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature the Abbie Thomas Band.
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payments are available.
That Guys Gourmet Ribs will be the featured food vendor for the shows on Sept. 23 and 30. More announcements will be made on EPL’s Facebook page.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
Sept. 30 – Oct. 1Morris 100 Fest
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The free two-day Morris 100 Fest will celebrate not only the 100-years of the Morris Performing Arts Center being a staple in the community, but the completion of interior renovations in phase one of the Morris 100 Capital Campaign project.
Celebrations will host an entire block filled with two stages with a lineup of local and regional performers, a Ferris wheel, games and activities, food trucks, street performers, fireworks and more.
Free outdoor entertainment includes performances by: The Why Store, Blammo, Smash Kings, The 1985, Lalo Cura and Morris partners Southold Dance Theatre and South Bend Symphony Orchestra
Headliner for the weekend festival is Barenaked Ladies, with over 33 years of hits such as “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” “Pinch Me” and “The Big Bang Theory Theme.” Barenaked Ladies will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
To purchase tickets to Barenaked Ladies, visit www.morriscenter.org. To learn more about the festival, visit www.morris100.org.
Oct. 17:30 p.m.
Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St.
Known as one of the finest pianists of the past 60 years, eight-time Grammy Award winner Eddie Palmieri is a bandleader, arranger, and composer of salsa and Latin jazz.
Individual tickets will be on sale online at goshen.edu/tickets and at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance.
Oct. 18 p.m.
Gatlin Brothers
Ryan Concert Hall
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
The Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than six decades with songs such as “Broken Lady,” and “All the Gold In California.” The brothers have accumulated seven No. 1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, more than 20 studio albums and five BMI “Million-Air” Awards.
Tickets, ranging from $45-$55, are already on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.