ACTING STUDIO TO BE HELD AT GOSHEN THEATER
Those who missed out on the Goshen Theater's first winter/spring acting session may have not missed out entirely. The studio will also be putting on an improv/devised theater class that remains open for registration beginning on Feb. 20.
Through improv and ensemble building, each class will create a short play to be performed on the Goshen Theater mainstage in the Miller Auditorium for friends, family, and fans.
Classes are divided up by age with Acting Studio One for ages 8 - 10 years at 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Acting Studio Two for 11 - 14 years at 6 - 7:30 p.m.; or Acting Studio Three for 15 - 18 years from 7:30 - 9 p.m.
Registration closed Feb. 17. Financial aid, family discounts, and flexible pay schedules are available.
Contact gtdc@goshentheater.org for more information.
GOSHEN THEATER SEEKING INPUT
The Goshen Theater is seeking public input in order to determine the future plans. On Feb. 15, the theater will initiate a facilitated strategic planning process which will address the trajectory of the theater, community involvement and more.
Working with Webb Management, consultants in the arts sector, will be engaging the community in a number of discussions, conducted by private interviews as well as group discussions.
Later in February, the theater will be reaching out to community leadership, artists, arts educators, Goshen Theater members, volunteers, and other stakeholders to set up interviews to collect information that will help to enable the team to understand Goshen Theater's past and present and help guide the theater's future.