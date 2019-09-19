Moose Lodge campground will transform into Camp Carnage
GOSHEN — Goshen Moose Lodge #836, 388 Johnston St., will transform its campground into Camp Carnage from 5-midnight Oct. 5.
Camp Carnage, a public event, will include a Carn"evil" for all ages, hayrides and a Camp Carnage walk-thru, among other attractions. Carn"evil" game tickets cost four for $1 or 25 for $5. Concessions will be available for purchase. Children's barrel train rides cost $1 per ride. Hearse rides cost $1 per ride. A Camp Carnage walk-thru after dark costs $5 per person (children ages 3 and younger free).
'Hocus Pocus' drive-in movie at Ideal Beach
ELKHART — Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department will present a drive-in screening of "Hocus Pocus" beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Ideal Beach, 52258 Ideal Beach Road. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket, chair or watch from their vehicle. For more information, call 574-295-7275.
Island Park Trunk-or-Treat to return
ELKHART — Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department and Lippert Components will present the seventh annual Island Park Safe Trunk-or-Treat from noon-2 p.m. Oct 19 at the park, 320 N. Main St. The event will include trunk-or-treating and a costume contest.
Admission to the event, geared toward children 12 and younger, is free. For more information, visit elkhartindiana.org.
Halloween campfire, hayride at Ox Bow Park
DUNLAP — Elkhart County Parks will present its annual Halloween Campfire and Hayride from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24 and 26 and from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25 at Ox Bow Park, 23427 C.R. 45.
The event will include caramel apples, roasted marshmallows, hot cocoa, a campfire and hayride. Family-friendly hayrides will take place Oct. 24 and 26, with scary hayrides to occur Oct. 25. Hayrides last about 20 minutes. Advance tickets are required and will go on sale Oct. 17. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased through the department’s website at elkhartcountyparks.org. For more information, call 574-535-6458, email parksinfo@elkhartcounty.com or visit the department's website.
