Ceramic miniaturist to exhibit during one-day show
GOSHEN — Ceramic miniaturist Jane Graber will have a one-day show from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Found, 208 S. Main St. She will be joined for the one-day exhibition by her niece, ceramic miniaturist Maddie Gerig Shelly. A 1975 graduate of Goshen College’s Art Department, Graber has been making miniature pottery for nearly 40 years and has a following from around the world. Jane’s collectors will fly and drive in from around the country and as far away as England for the exhibition, according to a release.
At the Oct. 5 show, Graber will feature her traditional miniature reproductions of 18th- and 19th-century stoneware, sgraffito redware, Moravian ware, Christmas plates and other specialty pots as well as miniature furniture made by her father, Ronald Graber of Goshen, and other miniature items made by her artist friends. Complementing Graber’s colonial-era and early American 1-inch-scale works, Gerig Shelly crafts midcentury-modern-inspired miniature pots and paintings. She received her bachelor’s degree from Goshen College in 2017 and has received numerous awards and grants for her work, including a Maple Scholars Grant for designing and building her own miniature pottery wheel.
HART COUNTY PROSECUTOR VICKI BECKER, VICTIMS ASSISTANCE AND THE ELKHART ART LEAGUE PRESENT THE THIRD ANNUAL “SHOUT IT ART!”
Media Contact: Vicki Elaine Becker (574) 296-1888
On Sunday, October 6, 2019, the third annual “SHOUT IT ART!; Voices & Visions of Survivorship and Empowerment” will kick-off National Domestic Violence Awareness month with a showcase of art from several local artists putting a face on domestic violence in our community.
It is an exhibition expressing areas associated with abuse and empowerment including domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, bias, discrimination, and power and control.
Featured artists are: Rebel Noire, poet and musician; Kathleen Bowers, dancer, artist. Other artists include Jake Webster, Fred Story, Kortney Malone, Lori Caskey-Sigety, Dorothy Jean Carter, Groshonda MacDonald, Kelsey Farver, De Bryant, Sara Nidiffer, Kandy Grady, Amy Hess Bechtel, Josh Cooper, Marcy Rowe Mitchell and Amorena Ruffolo. There will also be art from victims, and agencies and individuals working in human services.
Art is a powerful form of expression and healing. Many people find their “voice” by telling their story through art. “Shout It Art” allows those people space and time to exhibit their art and tell their story.
“SHOUT IT ART!” is a month long exhibit and is free to the public. At the opening ceremonies on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 131-1B Tyler Street, Elkhart, Indiana 46516, Prosecutor Vicki Elaine Becker will present information regarding domestic violence.
In connection with “Shout It Art!”, the unveiling of “Transmutation”, a survivor and artist creation using dance and movement while painting canvas, will be unveiled on Thursday, October 3rd at 5:30 p.m at the Elkhart Art League.
There will also be a live presentation of collaborative dance and canvas painting during October’s Elkhart Art Walk at 6 p.m on Wednesday, October 9th on the Plaza in the 300 block of South Main Street in Elkhart.
Art for “Shout it Art!” can be dropped off at Elkhart Art League, 131 Tyler St., Elkhart, IN. All mediums are welcome. For questions please contact Beth at 574-296-1791, Shelley at 574-296-1837 or Karin at 574-350-7970.
