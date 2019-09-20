LAGRANGE [mdash] Anna Marie Mast, 75, of LaGrange, died at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at her residence. She was born April 7, 1944, in Topeka, to Abraham and Mary Ellen (Frey) Bontrager. On Nov. 8, 1962, in LaGrange, she married Delbert J. Mast; he survives. Survivors in addition to her husban…