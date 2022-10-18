GOSHEN — When you are standing in the middle of the grocery store, it can be overwhelming to stop and read the label on a food item.
Many individuals have to look at the nutrition label for some reason or another, including weight loss, health reasons or allergies. It’s important to know the key areas to look for when glancing at the nutrition label.
The five main areas to look at are the serving size, total calories, nutrient list, daily value percentage and ingredient list. Sometimes you won’t find the ingredient list on the nutrition label. It may be located below or off to the side. Knowing where to find that list is especially important for those who have allergies. Ingredients are listed in order from the greatest amount used to the smallest amount used.
The next thing you will notice on a label is how many calories the food item has. This can be found at the top of the nutrition label in bold. Calories are used to measure how much energy someone will get from a serving size. Depending on how the item is packaged, there may be one serving or multiple. This is something to look for when determining how many calories you should eat in a day. For instance, if a bag of popcorn contains two servings at 140 calories per serving and you eat the whole bag, then you have consumed 280 calories total towards your daily calorie intake.
The nutrient list is usually where people can get a bit confused. In this list, you will usually find the total amount of fat, protein, sugar, sodium, etc. in a food product. One of the items that individuals may get confused on is the added sugar on the nutrient list. Because sugar can disguise itself in many forms, there may be section titled added sugar to show there were additives included rather than just natural sugars.
The last section you will see is the percent daily value. This indicates the daily value for each nutrient in a serving of the food. This can be represented in many ways, but it is intended to instruct individuals on the amount of nutrients to either consume or not to exceed for the day. Overall, it is important to read nutrition labels for your health and to understand what you are putting in your body.