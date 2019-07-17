GOSHEN — For more than 50 years, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair has celebrated local U.S. military veterans by offering free fair admission in addition to holding an honorary program during the fair’s Veterans’ Day.
The Veterans’ Day program is organized by Rich Utley, Vietnam veteran and chairman of the fair’s Veterans’ Day, with the help of many local volunteers. According to Utley, the celebratory presentation has gained tremendous support from vets, especially ones who served in Vietnam.
“Those who came back from Vietnam did not receive a warm welcome home. That’s why we believe it’s very important to honor these men in addition to all who have served,” Utley said.
According to Utley, the program passionately seeks to celebrate all the local people who have served.
Speaking of the veterans who are usually in attendance, Utley said, “We have mostly Korea and Vietnam vets. A lot of the World War II guys are gone, but we do get some. We also get some vets who have served in Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq and various parts of the Middle East. We have a lot of army and navy vets but we do get some Marines and people from various military branches.”
CHANGES THIS YEAR
This year, some changes have been made to the Veterans’ Day program. In the past, the Veterans’ Day celebration was held in the grandstand. However, this year due to weather concerns and the rescheduling of the Senior Queen Pageant, the program will be held in Heritage Park.
The Veterans’ Day this year is sponsored by Goshen Health and Hospice, which now has a program specifically designed for veteran’s nearing the end of their lives.
In this program, volunteers and staff members are trained to care for veterans in hospice.
The program stresses the importance of listening to the stories of veterans.
Speaking of the new program, John Bickel, volunteer and Vietnam War veteran, said that both outreach and attentive listening are the most important aspects of veteran care.
According to Bickel, it seems that not a lot of people have taken an interest in listening and reaching out to veterans.
“Vets tell me things they’ve never told anyone else, because no one has ever asked,” Bickel said. Listening is a freeing experience for veterans, according to Bickel.
At the fair’s Veterans’ Day ceremony, Bickel will provide Vietnam vets with the welcome home they didn’t receive when they came home in the 1960s and 1970s.
“At that time (of the Vietnam war) the country was less than enthusiastic about welcoming (veterans) home, and most of them will admit that it’s the first time they’ve been welcomed home. And we thank them for a job well done,” Bickel said.
New this year, Vietnam veterans will be honored with a pinning ceremony and will receive a letter from President Donald Trump, thanking them for their service.
According to Brenda Wilkinson of Goshen Hospice, “It will be a very special day.”
