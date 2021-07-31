GOSHEN — Elephant ears, deep fried Oreos, burgers, fried fish, tacos, eggrolls, strawberry shortcake, buckets of doughnuts, ice cream — they all have one thing in common: their vendors earned approval from the Elkhart County Health Department for them to be in your belly.
Before the fair even begins, environmental health staffers work with food vendors and inspect their food operation giving guidance on how to be in compliance with local standards.
Then throughout the nine days of the fair, inspections and guidance continues.
“Also, coupled along with that we will do spot checks and temperature checks to make sure that everybody’s following good hygiene, practicing safe food handling, washing their hands, making sure that they’re practicing good fly control, washing/sanitizing dishes, all of the good stuff we need to be doing to make sure that our food is safe,” said Karla Kreczmer, environmental health manager.
An inspector will walk up to the unit, announce who they are and go into the unit.
“The first thing they do is they wash their hands,” Kreczmer said. “The whole time they’re there, they are watching what people are doing, looking at things, making sure that other people are washing their hands, making sure that they’re not handling food in an unsafe manner. So they’re not observing them touch raw food and then touch ready-to-eat food.
“They check the temperature of the food, both the cold food and the hot food to make sure it is in the proper temperature range. They will check the equipment and the utensils and the dishes to make sure they’re clean. They watch them to make sure they’re washing them properly.”
She explained that with a restaurant or commercial food vendor, dishes not only have to be washed, but they need to be sterilized as well.
Dishes must be washed in hot, soapy water, rinsed in warm water and then the vendor needs to use a sanitizer.
Inspectors make sure they are using the proper amount of sanitizer, she said, explaining, “Not enough sanitizer doesn’t do the job, and too much sanitizer can leave a nasty tasting residue and we don’t want that.”
Inspectors also make sure there are no “creepy crawlies” in the unit and make sure they have adequate pest control, Kreczmer added.
Plus, inspectors will ensure that the food is coming from an approved source and that they are not using home-based foods.
CONSTANT VIGILANCE
With typically 80 to 84 food vendors, health inspectors stay busy. Pre-fair there were five or six inspectors who looked over everything. On the first day of the fair, Kreczmer said, eight inspectors were sent out. And then for the rest of the fair two to seven inspectors worked the fairgrounds depending on what needed to be done that day.
“We visit all of them and talk to all of them so that they understand good food safety,” she said, “and that they’re practicing good hygiene practices.”
Anyone at the fair who is serving or prepping food needs a food license from the health department.
“So if we go in at an initial inspection and they don’t pass that initial inspection, we give them a list of things to do that they need to correct,” Kreczmer said. “Then we go back and verify that they corrected it, in order to get them licensed.”
One of those inspectors is Brad Bishop. This is the third year he has inspected the fair vendors. He explained the process.
“When we walk in, we just do a quick look around, you know make sure there’s no toxics stored with food or food boats, silverware or cups — all that,” Bishop said. “We wash our hands first, make sure there’s hot running water, check the three compartment sinks to make sure those are running properly. We take temperatures of the food to make sure they are holding properly; make sure they have their sanitizer for wiping down food surfaces, check for pest control, make sure air curtains are working or at least they have fans blowing throughout the unit to help keep flies off of the food and surfaces. We kind of just take a look at a little bit of everything.”
The most common violation he finds is temperature mistakes.
V
ENDOR AWARDS
Toward the end of the fair, the health department staff awards a nonprofit and a for profit food vendor for outstanding sanitation. This year, those awards went to Maple City Kiwanis as the nonprofit and Javis as the for profit winner.
Javier Jimenez of Javis said he was proud of the award.
“It’s hard work, but it was an honor,” he said. “We just got this new truck ready right before the fair. We worked hard every day to make sure it should be the way it should be.”
Steve Dudley, fundraising chairman for Maple City Kiwanis, said, “We pride ourselves in keeping our booth clean. We’ve had customers comment that ours is one of the cleaner booths.”
They have one person dedicated to making sure tables are always clean and keeping the condiment dispensers filled, he said.
“That’s one of the things we’re very proud of,” Dudley added.
Members of Maple City Kiwanis weren’t even sure they were going to be able to operate their booth this year. The nonprofit serves up fried fish and freshly made chips.
Dudley explained the food vendor they have used for the past four years backed out on them because of COVID.
“So it kind of forced us to make some decisions on what we were going to do,” he said. “We had to find fryers to fry our food and we had to source our food. And we were able to get Best Round’s trailer. They let us use that for the fair. And Troyer’s Foods in Goshen is supplying all of our food and all of the paper products — everything. And that makes it really nice because we just make one phone call and they deliver it, so that’s great when that happens.
“And then we had to figure out which seasoning to put with the chips, try to figure out what breading works the best. So we tried to stay with local sources for that also.”
As for being named Best in Food Service Sanitation, he said it was a surprise, definitely not something they were anticipating.
“To be out here five years now, and this is the first year doing all of our cooking, so I guess that’s quite an honor to have that,” Dudley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.