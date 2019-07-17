GOSHEN — Alve Shetler has worked his way up through the horseshoe pitching ranks over the years at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
He started out in the lowest class and has climbed his way up the ladder, capping things off by winning the Class A (highest class) championship a year ago.
“I have been pitching at the fair for about 15 years and about 20 years overall,” Shetler said. “I started out in my backyard. I talked to Joe Graber and he encouraged me to come out to the fairgrounds to compete.
“I started out in the lowest class and placed second the first year. Last year, I was in the top class.”
Graber was a longtime horseshoe competitor at the fair. He was a former world champion, who was inducted into the Indiana Horseshoe Pitchers Association Hall of Fame in 2009.
Whether or not Shetler will be ready to defend his title at this year’s fair is in question. He had shoulder replacement surgery in April.
“I’m not sure if I’m going to be ready this year,” he said. “I have overcome a lot over the years to keep pitching.”
Shetler shared that he has returned from a broken neck and hip replacement surgery in the past.
One of his favorite parts of competing in the horseshoe pitching competition is meeting people.
“I enjoy meeting new people,” Shetler said. “Some of them are other pitchers and some are people that come to watch.”
The highlight of his pitching career at the fair was last season.
“I defeated Herschel (Walters) twice last year,” he shared.
Walters, a resident of Bourbon, was elected to the IHPA Hall of Fame in 2011.
HORSESHOE PITCHING
Action is slated to begin Monday, July 22, and continue through Friday, July 27. Pitching begins each night at 6:30 at the horseshoe courts.
CORNHOLE CONTEST
One of the newer events is the cornhole contest Saturday, July 21. There are two sessions. The first session is at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8:30 and the second at 1 p.m. with registration at starting at 12:30. The contests take place at the horseshoe courts.
HARNESS RACING
Also on the fair agenda is the popular harness racing program. The three-day program is slated for Saturday, July 20; Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23. Post time is 11 a.m. each day. The highlight race on Saturday’s card is the three-year-old Classic XXIX and on Tuesday it’s the Maple City Trot.
3-ON-3 BASKETBALL
Another event that draws lots of fans is the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Games begin Monday, July 22 and the event concludes Thursday, July 25, with finals in all age divisions plus the ever-popular slam dunk and 3-point competitions.
A complete schedule will be posted online at the fair web site the afternoon of Sunday, July 21.
Female age groups are 10-12, 13-15 and 16-and-over. Male age divisions are 10-12, 13-15, 16-18 and 19-30.
STRONGMAN CONTEST
Another event that takes places on Saturday, July 20, near the Farmstead Barn. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the competition at 9.
TRACTOR PULL
The always popular PPI Tractor Pull that takes place on Thursday, July 25 at the grandstands. Competition starts at 11 a.m. and continues into the evening.
RODEO
There are shows on Friday, July 26, at 1 and 8 p.m.
DEMOLITION DERBY
The SARGE & SONS Derby will close out the fair Saturday, July 27, at the grandstands. Starting time is 7 p.m.
ROAD RUN
One of the old favorites at the fair is the Parade 5,000, which is celebrating its 38th anniversary this year. The race was the brainchild of former area track and field coach Rick Clark as a way of getting runners involved in the fair and to give people waiting for the fair parade something to watch.
The road run takes place Sunday, July 21, with a 1:20 p.m. starting time. Check-in will begin at 11 a.m. and end promptly at 12:30 p.m. at the corporate picnic tents located on the northeast end of the fairgrounds, directly north of the race track near Gate 5.
The race begins at Rogers Park in Goshen and follows the parade route out to the fairgrounds and ends on the track at the grandstands.
Runners will be bused by Cardinal Bus from the fairgrounds to the starting line at Rogers Park.
Female and male age groups are under 12, 13-15, 16-18, 19-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and over 60.
KIDS FUN RUN
This will be the 12th year for the Kid’s Fun Run that begins at 11:30 a.m. Youth ages 3 to 12 have the option of running a half-mile or mile on the half-mile track at the fairgrounds.
