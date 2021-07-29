Singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynne performs at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

GOSHEN — Darci Lynne fans crowded into the grandstands at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Wednesday to watch her sing and perform as a ventriloquist.
The show opened with Lynne singing one of her unreleased original songs, “Do My Thing,” followed by a fan favorite puppet, Petunia the rabbit. Next, she performed another original song and brought out her yodeling cowgirl puppet, Katie. After bringing the audience into the show with a human puppet Jukebox showdown game, she brought out fan-favorite puppets Oscar and Ivan, and some other popular puppets.
Long time fans, Rick Kinsel and his daughter shared their thoughts on the show.
“I’ve always watched her since she was on America’s Got Talent, but this is her first concert I have seen performed,” he said. “We came all the way from Richmond.”
A YOUNG STAR
From being the youngest contestant to ever win on “America’s Got Talent,” to touring the country, 16-year-old Darci Lynne brought her undeniable talent to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Wednesday.
After her debut on AGT, Lynne’s career quickly took off. Lynne began her first tour in 2018. Now, years later she is building off her talent, exploring new ends to her career and enjoying every minute of it.
“I’ve been a singer for as long as I can remember,” Lynne said. “I did little pageants when I was 10 years old.”
Lynne was introduced to ventriloquism in her younger years as well. After giving it a try, she realized that ventriloquism was something she wanted to do more of. With much hard work and creativity, Lynne has managed to combine her early background in music with the art of ventral sites. Her shows are both playful and entertaining with the collision of those two art forms.
After her initial tour ended, Lynn began her 2020 National Tour titled “Fresh Out of the Box,” bringing what she loves to do most to people across the country.
“I love being able to make people laugh and smile,” she said. “I want to make their day and inspire them to chase their dreams.”
Lynne has performed on major stages, been featured on numerous television and news outlets. She has appeared on NBC’s Christmas Special, the Today Show, NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and even performed at the Grand Ole Opry. Despite all of these accomplishments in her career, Lynne remains humble and true to her roots.
“I definitely am glad I stayed true to my roots,” she said. “We didn’t decide to move to LA. We stayed in my hometown, stayed grounded.”
Although her fans have much to say about how they enjoyed her show Wednesday, Lynne herself finds it hard to choose the best part of her My Lips Are Sealed Tour.
“All of the Puppets are so different,” Lynne said. “I am just excited about new material, new comedy, etc.”
While Lynne’s present is currently jammed packed as she continues her My Lips Are Sealed Tour, her future looks bright as well. In the future she hopes to release her own album of original music, which she just started recently working on.
“What I always like to tell people is that it’s never impossible to shoot for your dreams, work hard even if you don’t get it,” Lynne concluded. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t get it. Go for it. Don’t let anything hold you back.”
