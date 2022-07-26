GOSHEN — There was definitely something to crow about at the 4-H Poultry Club building Tuesday morning with the kick-off of the annual rooster crowing contest at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
During the event, a small group of competitors gathered with one common goal: elicit the most crows from their poultry partners in a 5-minute window.
“So, the crowing contest is, the kids bring a rooster over, we put it in a cage, and then they can do anything that they need to do to get it to crow, but they just can’t touch the bird,” Poultry Club organizational leader Valerie Jacobs explained. “So, whoever’s rooster crows the most in a set amount of time, that’s the winner, and then there’s a second place and third place as well.
“I believe we’re going to start with a 5-minute window, and then we’ll just see how it goes,” she added of the event. “It will just kind of depend on how well the birds are crowing.”
So, with the click of the stopwatch, the competitors set to work tapping on cages, making chicken-like vocal noises, and offering any words of encouragement they felt might elicit those coveted crows from their captive roosters cohorts.
But faced with a bit of a silent start, several of the competitors decided to grab some hens from nearby cages to try to coax more crows from their stubborn roosters — a strategy that seemed to finally do the trick.
In the end, it was Goshen siblings Emerson and Landon Hahn, both 13, who took the contest’s top two spots.
Emerson snagged first place bragging rights with 10 crows from her rooster, Lucas, while Landon’s rooster, Reaganald, secured his second-place slot with one crow within the alloted 5-minute window.
Not strangers to the rooster crowing contest — the siblings have competed in the event before — both Emerson and Landon said their strategy for preparing for the event is pretty simple: they just wing it.
“Yeah, we don’t practice,” Emerson said with a laugh.
Swooping in to snag the third-place slot Tuesday was 2022 Fair President Michael Christofeno, who was the first to elicit a crow from his rooster after the contest’s initial 5-minute window had elapsed.