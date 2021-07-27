GOSHEN — Buzzing around the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds Tuesday, 94-year-old Mabel Wortinger, sporting a flower-festooned sunhat, stopped her motorized scooter in front of a display inside the Home & Family Arts building.
Wortinger had just finished eating a grilled cheese sandwich and some chocolate ice cream while enjoying her day at the fair. Tuesday was Senior Citizens Day at the fairgrounds, so many of the activities that day were geared toward the 62 and older crowd.
Wortinger has been attending the fair longer than some senior citizens have been alive.
“I come out about every year,” she said. “I’m in Clinton Clique Club, and I’ve been in for 65 years plus.”
Her daughter and granddaughter are also members. Her granddaughter, Lisa Honey, is in charge of the Home & Family Arts Building.
“It’s one of the best ones in Indiana,” she said of the fair.
When her kids were younger, they participated in the fashion show. She would make their outfits for them and enjoyed making Dodgers outfits.
“I love the horses (at the fair),” Wortinger said, explaining that she had two horses growing up. She also likes visiting the Elkhart County Community Center Building, where the sewing entries are located and they have nice flower displays.
Also in the Home & Family Arts building the Old-Fashioned Longest Apple Peeling contest and Senior Cookie Baking contest were taking place.
John Supper, 65, Elkhart, while waiting for the judge to measure his apple peel said he had to change his strategy half way through the contests. His plan was to score the apple, but then was told that no scoring was going to be allowed. He still ended up with a long peel, but did not win. This wasn’t his first peeling contest.
“I did it for many years and won it twice before,” he said.
Other peelers, Ned and Vi Miller, made the contest a family affair. Their daughter Karmen Troyer and granddaughters Raina Carpenter and Riley Anderson also competed.
“I loved that part of it,” Vi said of making it a family event.
Soon, a fourth generation could be added. Both Raina and Riley are expecting.
Vi said she enjoys watching the entertainment at the fair, going to Heritage Park for more entertainment, and the parade.
“I like to eat the good food and look at the exhibits,” she said.
Over at Heritage Park, Marian and Larry Byrnes of Goshen and Nelson and Erma Yoder, both of Millersburg, were enjoying lunch.
“I always like to have some good kind of food for one thing and see one of the shows,” Marian said.
She wanted a haystack but opted for a taco salad, and Larry went for Nelson’s Port A Pit.
“The biggest thing is eating,” Larry said pointing to his chicken dinner.
Marian has been coming to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair for about 15 years, but Larry is a fair veteran of about 40 years.
“We are real good friends,” Larry said of the Yoders, who were also enjoying a lunch from Nelson’s.
Nelson Yoder has been coming to the fair for at least 50 years.
“I like to come and look at some of the animals and some of the farming equipment,” he said
Erma Yoder shared her thoughts as well.
“I always like to go to the Home and Family building and some of the commercials,” she added.
Another friend, Del Miller of Millersburg, happened by and stopped to talk to the couples, who then wrangled him into telling what his favorite parts of the fair are.
“I came to watch the grandchildren show their dairy cows and heifers,” said Miller, who has been coming to the fair for 20-plus years. “I just enjoy walking through the fair to see what’s new, what’s different.”
At Tuesday afternoon’s shuffleboard match, Bill Kercher and Carl Esch, both of Goshen, were ready to go. The competition was sparse, but there were some teens who wanted to play and learn a few tricks of the game.
Esch taught one of the teens how to keep score and then he and Kercher gave tips to the other two teens who were playing against them.
The duo have enjoyed playing the game for several years and won the first time they competed in shuffleboard at the fair.
“It was beginner’s luck,” Kercher said.
The two like to compete. Esch plays shuffleboard a good amount in Florida.
“I wish it was more popular up here,” he said, later adding, “I just think it’s a good sport. I enjoy playing it.”
