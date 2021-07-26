Beachy

Fifth year 4-H member Lane Brenneman of Elkhart wrangles his pig toward the judging arena on Friday during the 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

 Branden Beachy

The photos on pages A7, A8 and A9 were all taken by Branden Beachy at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair opening weekend.

The photos on pages A7, A8 and A9 were all taken by Branden Beachy at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair opening weekend.

The photos on pages A7, A8 and A9 were all taken by Branden Beachy at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair opening weekend.

The photos on these pages were all taken by Branden Beachy at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair opening weekend.

The photos on these pages were all taken by Branden Beachy at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair opening weekend.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you