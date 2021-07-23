GOSHEN — Ever seen a bird feeder made from an old food strainer or a wall hanging made out of recycled denim?
If not, you may want to check out the UpCycle Contest at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The contest, which kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday at Heritage Park, is a fun event aimed at promoting recycling while allowing entrants to show off their creative talents by taking old and/or used items and repurposing them into something new.
Recycling was a major theme during Green Earth Education Day at the fair Friday. Several local organizations and businesses were on hand throughout the park to talk to visitors about environmentally friendly products and educate them about recycling and conservation. Kids activities and games were also offered.
Susan Rowe, of Elkhart, was one of the first to submit an entry for the UpCycle Contest. For her entry, she took an antique food strainer and repurposed it into a functional bird feeder.
“I saw that the UpCycle contest was coming, so I went to an antique store and started looking around to see what I could turn into something else,” Rowe said of her entry. “I saw the strainer, and then we saw some magnets, and jewelry and things like that. So, we had to carry it around and find just the right size for everything.”
Rowe said she sees the contest as a great way to get people interested in recycling, and loves that the fair has included it as part of its Green Earth Education Day events.
“It’s really neat,” Rowe said. “I actually do a lot of this on my own anyway. We go to Goodwill, and The Depot and places like that all the time and look for stuff that we can turn into something else. I don’t really consider myself an artist. I’d say crafty is more like it.”
Just across the park, Jenna Wait, a conservationist with the Elkhart County Soil and Water Conservation District, was inviting passersby to explore a kiddie pool full of macroinvertibrates, or insects in their nymph and larval stages, snails, worms and crayfish that spend at least part of their lives in water.
“So, we’re out here promoting environmentally friendly things, and today we have macroinvertibrates, and those are basically bugs in the water, if you will, and they’re used for testing for water quality,” Wait said of the display. “We’re encouraging people to dip for some of these macroinvertibrates. We’ve got some crayfish, we’ve got some dragonfly larva, we’ve got some giant snails that people really seem to like, and all sorts of critters in the pool here. We actually picked these up at Ox Bow Park, so they’re all local.”
Like Rowe, Wait said she sees the fair’s Green Earth Education Day as a great opportunity to introduce a large audience to the importance of environmental conservation, all while having a little fun in the process.
“It is awesome,” Wait said of the event. “We actually used to have an office at the fairgrounds, but now that we’ve moved, it’s kind of nice to be back and have that traffic for everybody to come and learn about soil and water quality.”
