Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread and possibly severe overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.