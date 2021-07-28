GOSHEN — Fur was flying at the Rabbit Barn on the grounds of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Monday morning as Ruby Meister worked to get her white New Zealand rabbit, Leo, ready for his close-up.
Meister, 9, of Middlebury, is embarking on her first year as a full-fledged 4H’er, though to hear her tell it, she’s already got a pretty good grasp of what the responsibility entails.
“My favorite part is just having responsibility and taking care of your animals, and showing them,” Meister said of the 4-H experience while brushing out some stubborn stains from Leo’s fur. “And I also like getting to know other kids and making friends.”
As for Meister’s family, they’re enjoying all the firsts right along with her.
“It’s been super fun,” Meister’s mother, Allison, said. “We’re just here enjoying the fair, and our cousins are here with lots of animals as well.
“We’ve actually had rabbits since she was 3, but we just got him specifically for the fair,” Allison added of Leo. “He came home in April, and Ruby’s just been taking care of him and learning about him ever since. So, all the chores, feeding him, watering him, the hay, all that’s been her.”
Also on hand to help out with Leo’s grooming was Ruby’s 7-year-old sister, Rosalie, who is following in her footsteps as a Mini 4-H member.
“And this is our first rabbit, our first animal ever at the fair,” Allison noted. “I don’t personally have experience with 4-H, but my husband was a 10-year 4-H member, and I just love it. The experience, it’s just so important. They learn how to do chores, and be responsible for their animals, and think beyond themselves. And then on top of it all they get to make a bunch of friends here at the same time. So, it’s a wonderful experience.”
Already off to a good start just a few days into the fair, Ruby was able to secure a second place showing during the Open American Rabbit Breeders Association Youth Show at the Rabbit Barn Saturday morning.
“She also did the costume contest with her rabbit on Friday,” Allison said.
“The costume contest was really fun,” Ruby piped in with a grin.
“Then today we’re going to try showmanship,” Allison added of the upcoming competition schedule. “So, right now we’re trying to get some stains off of his fur, and she’s going to try the Rabbit Showmanship competition at 3 p.m. And then Wednesday is when she shows him in the real 4-H Rabbit Show. We’re excited.”
