GOSHEN — One concern of fairgoers every year is congested traffic, possibly combined with one or two road projects that make it more difficult for many to travel to the fair.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair usually attracts thousands of people, which can make traffic move slowly during peak hours.
According to city and police officials, this year will hopefully be better in terms of traffic congestion. Currently, there are no traffic projects like in past years, aside from a few paving projects before and after the fair.
“The police are usually the driving force in trying to move traffic efficiently and effectively in a timely manner.” Capt. Mike Culp, of the Goshen Police Department, said.
According to Culp, fair traffic and parking is a multiple agency effort. State police assist with traffic outside the fairgrounds and at gate one. County officers also assist.
Culp went on to say that all the police agencies involved will be doing their best to move traffic.
He also advised those driving to the fair to take their time and go early if they intend to meet someone or need to be on the fairgrounds at a specific time.
“Keep in mind, Sunday tends to be the busiest day, as well as in the evening, after concerts or events. But we try our best to get everyone in and out in a safely and timely manner,” Culp said.
At this time, there are no changes being made to the fair this year in terms of traffic on the grounds and parking.
Josh Culp, this year’s fair board president said, “There are no changes to the traffic flow in and out of the fair this year. The fair encourages people to use the 16715 C.R. 36 entrance. The entrance has been open for three years and has been a great entrance and exit into and out of the fair.”
Other entrances are along Monroe Street/C.R. 34. Parking lots are located on the east side of the fairgrounds. There are reserved lots on the north and west sides of the fairgrounds, but those are reserved for people who hold permits. There are also three parking lots for drivers who have handicapped parking permits. One lot is near the main gate and two more are located close to Gate G.
BICYCLINE OPTION
Culp also said that several years ago, fair officials worked with the city of Goshen to provide a bike path to the fair.
“At that time, the fair had a number of bicycle racks placed west of the Gate 2 entrance providing a place for bicycles, and a close entrance for fairgoers. The fair continues to have these racks west of Gate 2 and checks on the usage to see if more are needed,” Culp said.
Bicyclists can park at Goshen High School and ride down the paved, wide path a short distance to the fairgrounds. There is also a bicycle trail that runs through Abshire Park and pops out onto Monroe Street, giving access to the fairgrounds. The Abshire trail can be accessed at the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail parking area.
Another concern, of some fairgoers, in addition to traffic and parking, is safety.
“We will be doing at the fair what (we do) in the community on a daily basis to keep people safe,” Culp said. According to Culp, there usually are not a lot of serious crimes during the fair. The most common things warranting police assistance are lost property, people who need help finding a loved one and vehicles being locked with the keys inside.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.