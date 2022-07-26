GOSHEN — A newbie of the Apple Peeling Contest at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair gave regular peelers a run for their money Tuesday morning.
Contestants of the Apple Peeling Contest have just 30 minutes to peel their apple into the longest contiguous peel they can. No scoring of the peel is allowed, and if the peel breaks, that’s the end. The goal is to cut the longest length of apple peel.
Elkhart resident John Supper joined the competition last year, having participated as a child, thanks to free tickets supplied by his employer.
Last year, his apple peel broke twice but this year, with a methodical system of angled peeling, Supper’s contiguous peel measured in at 108 inches, winning him a championship title.
“It’s the only way I know to cut the apple,” Supper admitted.
The win knocked regular Allison VonBlon, whose peel broke off early, out of her regular top three slot.
Second and third-place winners Stacey Thorpe, Fort Wayne and her mom Kathy, Rockport, Ohio, have been trying for years to carve out a peel longer than 100 inches this year.
“I’m always close to 100 and I always try to break it but I never make it,” Stacey said.
Stacey finally accomplished the goal, at 102.5 inches of apple peel, but still placed second, with Kathy right behind her in third place, at 82.5 inches.
“You just never know,” Kathy said.
The former Elkhart County residents explained, that Kathy’s grandpa used to peel apples in a similar fashion, and she began entering the competition over 20 years ago. Throughout the years, the two have competed with each other for top honors, with Stacey having the last beat out her mom four years ago.
“We have to come every year,” Stacey said. “It’s tradition.”
The event is sponsored by Kercher Sunrise Orchards, who also supplies the apples.
Evercrisps, a hybrid of Fuji and Honeycrisp, last in a fridge all winter long. Mollie Keiffer, Co owner and Market Manager of Kerchers Apple Orchard, said the apples used during this year’s competition were actually from last October.
“They stay crispy and sweet,” she said. “I had to hide these at our farm market so we wouldn’t sell them because they’re so good and we had to make sure we had them for this.”