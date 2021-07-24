GOSHEN — Stephen Rickey, a Vietnam veteran and current Bristol resident, is a big supporter of the new Hometown Hero Day at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
“I think it’s a great thing that we’re being honored, the first responders, military and the veterans,” Rickey said while taking a stroll through Heritage Park during the kickoff of the specially-themed day early Saturday morning. “I think it’s a good deal.”
Billed as a day to celebrate area veterans, active military and first responders, Hometown Hero Day, presented by Goshen Health Home Care & Hospice, ran from 9 a.m. until closing Saturday and included a variety of day-specific events, such as a First Responders Program featuring keynote speaker Jim Bontrager, chaplain with the Elkhart Police Department, a firefighter car extrication demonstration by the Goshen Fire Department, and a Quilts of Valor & Veteran Pinning Ceremony.
As an added bonus, all active military, veterans and first responders who showed their IDs at the gates Saturday were offered free admission to the fair as part of the celebration.
“For many years, we’d done a veterans program, and it was on the opening day of the fair,” said Kristy Ambrosen, programming coordinator for the fairgrounds. “But after kind of involving myself a little bit deeper in some of the programing that we’ve been having, I felt like this was an event that needed to be on its own day, and something where we could really branch out and provide programming for the veterans, military and first responders all day long. So, Hometown Hero Day is brand new for the fair this year.”
Ambrosen noted that fair leaders had actually begun talking about making such a change back in the fall of 2019, with the plan being to implement Hometown Hero Day during the 2020 fair.
“But then, of course, COVID hit,” Ambrosen said of the COVID-19 pandemic, which ultimately resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 fair. “So, we had to take a pause for a while on this, and we’ve slowly kind of brought it back in because we were unsure about the restrictions and what we would be doing this year. But everyone was on board to continue to have the program, and we’re happy to say that probably 70% of what we had planned was able to be produced today. And then next year, it will 110%. So, bigger and better.”
For his part, Rickey, who served with the Navy in Vietnam from December of 1969 to October of 1970, said he feels it’s incredibly important for communities to host events such as Hometown Hero Day in order to keep the efforts and sacrifices made by area veterans, military and first responders front and center, and to show that they’re appreciated.
Of the many day-specific exhibits offered Saturday, the “Where Did You Serve?” exhibit was one that Rickey and many of his fellow attendees found particularly interesting.
“This exhibit is a place for the veterans to come, they can register in a book, sign their name, the branch of service, the years they served, and then on a large world map, they will be able to pin the locations of where they served,” Ambrosen said of the offering. “And then for those who may have missed it on Saturday, the exhibit will remain on display at the fair for the rest of the week.”
As for his plans for the remainder of the day, Rickey said making a circuit of all the commercial and animal barns was at the top of his list.
“Oh yeah, I’ll be out here until my hips and knee give out,” he said with a chuckle. “But I like to visit the commercial barns, and the goat exhibits, because we used to raise goats. We like the animals. I did 4-H years back when I was in elementary and high school. I really enjoyed it. It’s definitely a good thing for the community, because it keeps us aware of the agricultural-type things that go on, and just the agricultural heritage of the area. So, yeah, I think it’s great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.