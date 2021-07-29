GOSHEN — The temptation is great while walking along the midway at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair to pick up a ball and send it hurling into glass bottles or to even try to fish for ducks all in an effort to win a prize.
Fiona Canniff, Oak Park, Illinois, was with her family at the midway tossing rings. She jumped in excitement when her ring hooked a bottle, landing her a prize of a giant stuffed husky.
Fiona said this was the first time she had ever won a prize.
Her brother Ivo said she didn’t think she would win this time, but was excited that she did.
He enjoys playing all of the games and said he’s tried most of them. He’s won a couple of times.
Sister Gwen and mom Morgan were also along for the win. Gwen likes to play the basketball game
Morgan said the ring toss they were just playing is her favorite game — “and now it’s definitely my favorite game.”
Morgan said she tried to go high with the rings, “but I don’t think my technique won.”
Fiona’s did though and she was most happy to carry her husky away.
Also playing ring toss were Stephen and Kendall Clayton of Goshen. They didn’t succeed there, but moved on to try to win their first prize of the day at the horse races.
Josephine Balkan and Georgia Balkan, New York, were visiting their grandparents locally and decided to revisit the fair.
“I like the one where you climb a ladder and try to hit a button and win, even though I never win,” Josephine said.
Georgia shared her input as well.
“I like this game where you have to shoot water into a hole and the ball goes up,” Georgia said.
They said there are no techniques to winning — it’s just pure chance.
The girls won several stuffed animals as prizes.
Joseph Alvarez, Elkhart, and Laynee Budreau and Luke Budreau of Middlebury were carrying the spoils of their wins Thursday as they continued to try their hand at winning even more.
“I like the ones you can win,” Laynee said, of her favorite games.
Joseph enjoyed playing the basketball game and Luke the balloon pop game.
The trio won their prizes at fishing, the hammer game and the balloon game, they said.
