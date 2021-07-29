Local horse rider saddles up for first year competing at the fair

GOSHEN — A Goshen girl is living her dream so far as she makes her debut at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on horseback this week.
Braelynn Hardy, 9, has been riding in events all week, about 20 of them, as part of the local 4-H Saddle Club’s horse show. This is Braelynn’s first year competing at the fair as she puts her training and a bond with her horse, Casey, to the test at the Saddle Club’s arena near the fairgrounds’ grandstand.
She seems to have done pretty well for a first-timer. During the fair’s first big weekend, as the Saddle Club held a variety of events, Braelynn said she won third place in a barrels event Sunday night. She also picked up second place awards in equitation Tuesday and in another event Wednesday, as well as fourth and sixth place awards.
Sitting atop Casey, an Arabian flea-bitten gray, Braelynn was feeling pretty good about her accomplishments so far.
“It’s like, you’re kind of nervous when you go in there,” Braelynn said. “But then, when you finish, it’s like, ‘I’m gonna win.’”
Before reaching fair week, she said she had to train for about three or four years in horseback riding as her family helped foster an interest she’s had in horses since even earlier in her childhood.
In developing this passion, Braelynn’s family first leased, and then recently purchased Casey and now stable the horse at Savage Riding Academy in Bristol, said Missy Miller of Goshen, Braelynn’s grandmother.
“After knowing that she loved it and wanted to continue with it, she kind of has a natural ability for it, and of course, above all, she has a love for it,” Miller said. “We just like to support her in whatever she wants to do.”
In addition to all the work involved in caring for Casey, Braelynn receives instruction from local trainer Jessica Brewer.
This isn’t a seasonal sport, Brewer pointed out. It’s year-round in almost any condition as children learn their animal, and the two learn to act as a unit.
“Horses are 365 days a year, whether it’s negative-30 or a 110,” Brewer said, noting riders can’t go half way with a horse. “If it’s above 20 degrees in the winter we ride. If it’s below 120 in the summer, we ride. We practice every week year-round.”
Of the children she trains, Brewer said those who lease horses are at the stables at least once a week, while those who own, like Braelynn, are there at least twice a day with their horses.
By the time the fair comes around, the students have been well-prepared. Or as Brewer put it, the event isn’t their “first rodeo.”
Speaking of rodeos, guess what Braelynn would like to do when she grows up. As she grows with her passion, Braelynn said she’d like to compete in rodeos someday.
Competing at the fair, she said liked the speed and barrel events the most.
“You can get timed, and sometimes if you go to big rodeos, you can win a lot of money,” Braelynn said.
She also said she and Casey have fun outside of competitions and training.
“We’d ride without a saddle, and I would like to do trail rides,” she said.
Casey also has a fondness of grain, carrots and apples, by the way.
