LIVE: Elkhart County 4-H Fair parade
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
GOSHEN [mdash] Andrew Eversole, 66, of Goshen, died unexpectedly on Thursday at home. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home and one hour prior to 10 a.m. funeral service Tuesday at Fairhaven Mennonite Church.
MIDDLEBURY - Gregory A. Packer passed away July 14, at the age of 71, at his home in Middlebury. Greg was proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ann (Bates) Packer and two sons, Bradly and Ken Packer. Surviving are two daughters, Jen and Jami Packer; seven grandchildren; three great-gr…
TOPEKA [mdash] Melvin J. Petersheim, 81, of Topeka, died at 7:33 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was born Sept. 5, 1939, in LaGrange County, to Jacob and Sarah (Shrock) Petersheim. On Dec. 25, 1958, he married Ida C. Hochstetler. She died July 8, 2014. Surviving are…
Most Popular
Articles
- UNSUNG ATHLETES: Westview's Springer pushes herself on the court and on the runway
- Winnebago purchases Barletta Pontoon Boats
- Suspect charged with aiding molestation of runaway Bashor teen
- Goshen Intermediate School flooding issues discussed
- POLICE NEWS: Woman robbed in Goshen
- POLICE NEWS: Two injured in crash
- Goshen Intermediate School completed
- POLICE NEWS: Driver cited after crash injures two
- POLICE NEWS: Charges filed after fatal crash
- Wife sentenced to more than 50 years in husband's murder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.