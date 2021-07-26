We are live at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair today. Check in on this livestream throughout day for coverage of different events from Disabilities Day.
10 a.m. — Sensory-friendly carnival rides
11 a.m. — Harness racing
GOSHEN [mdash] Andrew Eversole, 66, of Goshen, died unexpectedly on Thursday at home. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home and one hour prior to 10 a.m. funeral service Tuesday at Fairhaven Mennonite Church.
MIDDLEBURY - Gregory A. Packer passed away July 14, at the age of 71, at his home in Middlebury. Greg was proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ann (Bates) Packer and two sons, Bradly and Ken Packer. Surviving are two daughters, Jen and Jami Packer; seven grandchildren; three great-gr…
TOPEKA [mdash] Melvin J. Petersheim, 81, of Topeka, died at 7:33 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was born Sept. 5, 1939, in LaGrange County, to Jacob and Sarah (Shrock) Petersheim. On Dec. 25, 1958, he married Ida C. Hochstetler. She died July 8, 2014. Surviving are…
