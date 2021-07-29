Live coverage of part of the chicken fly contest begins at 2 p.m.
Editor's Note: The live feed might be periodically interrupted due to reception at the fairgrounds.
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Lydia Mae Eash, 75, of Shipshewana, died at 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born on Dec. 19, 1945, in Newton County, to Ammon and Barbara (Hochstetler) Yoder. On Oct. 15, 1970, in Goshen, she married Orla O. Eash. He survives. Survivors…
