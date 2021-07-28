GOSHEN — The Shetler family of Wakarusa doesn’t mess around when it comes to the Frog Jump competition at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
So dedicated is the family, in fact, that they brought their own frogs to Wednesday’s competition.
“My husband, I think back when he was around 8 or 9, his grandparents used to sponsor this, so he would be the one who caught all the frogs,” said Jen Shetler of the family’s long history with the competition. “This year, he insisted that the kids would bring their own frogs, so the kids actually went out and caught their own frogs at our family pond, and they had a blast. It was a great activity for them to do with their dad.”
While the Shetler family has a long history with the contest, Jen noted that this year’s competition was actually a first for her three children, Ella, 9, Wesson, 8, and Henry, 6.
“So they were practicing last night, and were all ready to go, and then my husband got called in to work this morning. So, I get to be here with my three kids and these four frogs,” Jen said with a laugh. “This is our first time with the competition, and the frogs even got out last night in our breezeway and we had to round them all up. So, this has just been the best experience. The kids are super excited, and we’re just ready for a fun day at the fair.”
Colton Stuckman and his family’s business, Sawyer’s Country Edge in Syracuse, provided all the frogs for the less dedicated of Wednesday’s competitors.
“We have a group of guys that go out and catch them, and we spent three nights catching these,” Stuckman said of the gaggle of bullfrogs and green frogs hopping and splashing in a nearby water trough.
“I grew up doing the Frog Jump, and I love the outdoors," he added. "So, anything with animals, or introducing kids to nature and the outdoors, I’m a fan.”
According to Amber Weaver, coordinator of the Frog Jump event, the rules to the competition are simple. Children are split up among divisions, and when it is their turn to compete they pick a frog from the tub. The frog is then placed on a marker, and the contestants have to make the frog jump without touching it.
“We have age groups anywhere from 3 years old all the way to 11 and up,” Weaver said. “So, they come, they pick a frog, they get to name the frog, and then we get to see how far they can get it to jump. And we do have a few rules with the Frog Jump. You can yell at them. You can blow on them. You can pat the ground next to them. You just can’t touch them.”
Unfortunately, according to Stuckman, that rule doesn’t always apply to the frogs themselves.
“I just counted, and there are 47 frogs,” Stuckman said with a cursory glance at the frog-filled trough. “We had close to 70 when we started, but sometimes they get hungry.”
MORE THAN FROGS
The always-popular Frog Jump contest is a staple of Kids’ Day at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Billed as a day dedicated to all things kids, Kids’ Day ran from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and included a variety of day-specific events such as a “Path to Health” treasure hunt, a 4-H scavenger hunt, a Big Bouncy Ball Race and a Rope-the-Cow ring toss.
Several local organizations and businesses were also on hand throughout the fair’s Heritage Park to talk to visitors about kid-related products and services, such as educational materials, daycare offerings, adoption information, etc. Numerous kids activities and games were also offered throughout the park.
And as an added bonus, a Super Special Kiddieland Wristband was offered for $12 per child, allowing unlimited access to the fair’s Kiddieland rides from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, all carnival rides required only one ticket each from 1 p.m. until closing.
