GOSHEN — A face full of frogs may not be the ideal beginning of the day for many adults, but it was for the children at this year’s Kids Day at the 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Frog Jumping kicked off Kids Day Wednesday at 9 a.m. with over 16 different activities throughout the day.
The second activity for the day was the Big Bouncy Ball Race at 9:30 a.m. There were three different age groups for most of the activities: 5 and under, 6-9 and 10-13. For the Big Bouncy Ball Race, children had to sit on a big bouncy ball and hop to the other side of the field and back in a timely manner.
Three kids won at the Big Bouncy Ball Race: Atlee Singleton, Addisen Klein and Emeric Seiler.
Winners were given a prize of a free treat at the Dairy Bar. All participants were allowed to pick a prize from the treasure chest.
Blake Eckelbarger, also known as DJ Sticky Boots, hosted Kids Day, something he has done for the past 10 years. Along with being in charge of events like the Giant Inflatable Wheel Race and the Watermelon Roll, Eckelbarger said he also gave out free tickets and had a dance party to celebrate Kids Day.
“Everyday is a great day for kids, but this in particular is an opportunity for parents and kids both to have fun,” Eckelbarger said. “It’s a great opportunity. Whether you’re 12 years old or 4 years old, there’s something for you to do.”
Although Eckelbarger said the Watermelon Roll is his favorite event, he enjoys the kids’ energy and seeing the creative ways “they attack these different races.”
As a kid, he thought coming to the fair was the “most amazing” place he’d ever been. He thought the Kiddieland special, offering wristbands for $15 each to ride all the rides in Kiddieland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., was a good deal. To celebrate, individual ride tickets were also priced at $1.50 each, and all rides only took one ticket from 1 p.m. until the rides closed at 11 p.m.
Eckelbarger was a 10-year 4-H member, so he grew up around the fair. He has been involved as a master of ceremonies as well, working the cheerleading competition that existed in the past and hosting the Fair Queen Pageant for the last 15 years.
Emeric, winner of the Big Bouncy Ball Race for the 10-13 age group, is also a 4-H member. The 10-year-old participated in two events this year.
“This year, I did a motion Pikachu where you crank a handle and it runs,” he said.
Emeric’s Pickachu was made out of Legos, so it took him about four hours to complete. Despite his participation, he said the rides and doing events like the Big Bouncy Ball Race are his favorite parts of the fair. He had fun competing in the race and was excited to win.
Emeric said he plans to participate in other events throughout the fair, and Eckelbarger wants others too as well.
“Make sure you come out here,” Eckelbarger said. “The fair is only half over, so come out, have some fun, enjoy the fair.”