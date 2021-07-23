GOSHEN — Pushing High Noon on Friday, I got adventurous and hopped a horse-drawn trolley like a bandit in a Wild West train robbery.
Running to match the hoof-falls before me on a humid July day, I snagged one of the braces on the vehicle and hauled myself into a rear seat. Then I grinned at my trolley-neighbors in front of me.
Okay, so, the scene wasn’t all that dramatic. This was the first day of the 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair, and I got caught up in a moment while in pursuit of a story. Allow me a smidge of creative license this time. Though, I may or may not have actually hopped off the moving trolley, ran up a few rows, and hopped back on again.
What? I wanted an interview.
And all this because: Horses are pretty cool, and I couldn’t take my eyes off a couple draft horses towering in some shade near Heritage Park at the fairgrounds. I realized, looking at these beauties while I strolled nearby, they’re harnessed to this large carriage. And like a thunderclap in my head, somehow for the first time I’m aware these free trolley rides are available for roving the Fair.
Cool! I’m not alone on this, I think.
I took a circuit around, savoring the cool breeze that came into the shady, roofed interior of the carriage. In the row ahead of me, Audrey Fellows of Niles, Michigan rode with her husband, niece, nephew and mother. Unlike me, who mystifyingly just now discovered this feature, Fellows has been enjoying it for years.
“It’s nice to just sit there and see everything; just look and see what’s available and where you’re going to go,” Fellows said.
She said her family will sometimes ride a trolley a couple times during a day at the fair. And as one who once worked with people with special needs, Fellows said the service is also a boon for those with mobility issues to get across the fairgrounds.
“So, that was a great solution for it,” Fellows said.
The trolley I rode was driven by Jason Honsberger with Hammersmith Belgians of Defiance, Ohio. We’d chatted earlier after I first saw the horses and ambled up to learn more. He described how some fairgoers, like Fellows and her family, will do trolley times multiple times during a visit.
Riders get to relax and get a mobile view of the fair, sometimes while snacking on their food, and other times to use the trip as a way to plan out their visit.
“It’s mainly giving a little taste of the olden days of getting around,” Honsberger said. “We have about a 10-seat trolley, and we just give a general view of the fairgrounds.”
Riders seem to enjoy that feeling of slowing down and chilling in a simpler mode of transportation while taking in the ambiance of the fair and the rhythm of the hoof beats.
“I think it’s a little more relaxing, you know, you hear the ‘clippity-clop,’” Honsberger said.
As we spoke, I also got to know the horse team attached to the trolley. Jim, a brown Belgian, was a veteran of the fair and knows the routine, Honsberger said. Partnered with Jim was Grover, a black Percheron and a rookie making his debut at the fairgrounds.
Honsberger described the horses as geldings, standing about 18 hands tall — 18 hands being about six feet, hoof to withers, which according to Wikipedia is the ridge between the shoulder blades of an animal (I learned something today).
Cool!
And then I failed to climb aboard as Honsberger began taking Jim and Grover on a new lap around the fair. I don’t know why I hesitated, but that brings us to the beginning of the story.
Standing there, watching Honsberger head east on Dhalia Lane from Heritage Park, I see the trolley stop to let several people on. Right, I wanted to interview riders.
Breaking like a running back for the end zone, I jogged to catch up and piled onto the rear seat before Honsberger started up again. And that’s how I met members of the Warren County Fair board from Pennsylvania.
The group had traveled to Shipshewana for a vacation, knew the Elkhart County Fair had started, and decided to pay a visit, said John Ward of the fair board.
“We’ll look at things and get some ideas,” Ward said.
Ward and his wife Sue pointed out our local fair dwarfs Warren County’s, with Ward saying theirs averages about 45,000–50,000 in a week. By comparison, the Elkhart County Fair annually draws in more than 200,000 visitors over its nine-day stretch.
As for the trolley ride, the board members followed a recommendation from fair staff at the gate.
“The lady at the booth to get on it, and it takes you all the way around the fairgrounds,” Ward said.
Sue Ward reflected on this as well.
“Ride around first, and then go back and see what we would like to see,” she added.
As I rode along the circuit with them and the Fellows family, we followed Dahlia Lane to Pecan Street, where the Pompeyo Family Dog Show is stationed. We then took Pecan Street past the grandstand to Ring Road at the back of the fairgrounds, and then Ring all the way around, past the commercial buildings, back to Dhalia Lane and Heritage Park.
Along the way, people joined the trolley and others hopped off.
“If you see somewhere where you want to get off, you just say, “Whoa!” And then hopefully, we hear ya,” Honsberger said.
Hammersmith Belgians has been offering the trolley rides at the fair since about 2008, Honsberger said, with exceptions for 2012 and 2020.
