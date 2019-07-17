GOSHEN — The Heritage Park stage has grown into its own popular entertainment venue at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. While the big rock and country acts fill the fair’s grandstands, a variety of acts and events utilize the smaller stage at the park.
Those attending the events can sit in portable chairs, or spread out on the park’s lawn while munching on fair food.
This year’s Heritage Park schedule includes a service for veterans, vocal groups, cultural dancing troupes, a Princess Party, church services and many other events.
Here is the complete schedule
Friday, July 19, 2019 – Veterans Day – 8:30 am – 5 pm
12:00 – 6:00 pm – Veteran Pinning
12:00 pm – Muwendo Children’s Choir
2:00 pm – Muwendo Children’s Choir
3:30 pm – Vocal Performance – Pre-Veterans Program
4:00 pm – Presentation of Colors
4:00 pm – Veterans Program: Quilts of Valor
7:30 pm – John King
Saturday, July 20, 2019
10:00 am – Princess Party
1:00 pm – Find your Rhythm: Drumming your way to better health
7:00 pm – Lake Area Band
Sunday, July 21, 2019
8:00 am – Catholic Mass
10:30 am – Protestant Service
2:00 pm – Cody Collier
3:00 pm – Whisnants
4:00 pm – The Schmidts & First Love
5:00 pm – Cody Collier
6:00 pm – Whisnants
7:00 pm – The Schmidts & First Love
Monday, July 22, 2019 – Disabilities Awareness Day – 10 am – 3 pm
2:00 pm Street Drum Corps
2:30 pm – Disabilities Awareness Day Awards
5:00 pm – Street Drum Corps.
6:00 pm – Johnny Counterfit
7:00 pm – Street Drum Corps.
8:00 pm – Johnny Counterfit
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 – Senior Citizens Day 8:30 am- 5 pm
11:00 am – Senior Citizens Talent Competition
1:30 pm – Trivia – hosted by Lippert Components
4:00 pm – Johnny Counterfit
5:30 pm – 4-H Awards: 8 & 9 year 4-Hers, 4-H Citizenship, Kroger Culinary, & 4-H Leadership
6:00 pm – Youth Talent Competition (Junior Division)
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – Kids’ Day – 9 am – 10 pm
11:30 am -Robins School of Dance Performance
12:30 pm – Inspire Athletics Gymnastics Demonstration
1:45 pm – CK Dance Company & Northridge Raider Dance Team
2:15 pm – Treasure Hunt Drawings: Lincoln Ave Bicycles & Razor Scooters
2:30 pm – Kids Contest: Freeze Dance
2:45 pm – CK Dance Company & Northridge Raider Dance Team
3:30 pm – Meet and Greet Area Queens
4:15 pm – 4-H Performing Arts Winners Performance
4:30 pm – Clown Club Show
6:00 pm – Youth Talent Competition (Senior Division)
Thursday, July 25, 2019
5:00 pm – Julia James
6:00 pm – Jay Peterson & Reckless Intent
7:00 pm – Julia James
8:00 pm – Jay Peterson & Reckless Intent
Friday, July 26, 2019 Green Earth Education Day – 9 am – 5 pm
2:15 pm – Naturalist Talk (Green day)
6:30 pm – Noche Latina
Saturday, July 27, 2019 Dance Day – 1 pm – 7 pm
1:00 pm – Robins School of Dance
1:45 pm – Lee Ann Stewart Dance School
2:15 pm – DES Dance Studio
3:15 pm – Dance Day Video Rehearsal
3:45 pm – Dance Day Video Filming
4:00 pm – BAD Entertainment
5:00 pm – Goshen Parks & Recreation
5:45 pm – Kimiko Academy of Dance
6:30 pm – 4-H Performing Arts
