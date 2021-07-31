GOSHEN — A former fair queen returned to the fairgrounds Saturday to become the first female to compete in the Firefighter Challenge.
Stephanie Yoder, a Northridge High School graduate and 2012 Elkhart County 4-H Fair queen, is a full-time firefighter with the Noblesville Fire Department. She, and 11 other firefighters, competed by climbing to the top of the Goshen Fire Department’s 50-foot aerial ladder while carrying a section of firehose, then pulling up a 35-lbs coiled firehose via a rope. Contestants then descended the ladder to use a sledge hammer to pound a steel weight 6 feet along a skid track. Then it was off for a run through a series of cones and then onto their bellies to crawl through a section of drainage pipe. Once clear of the pipe the firefighters grabbed a charged hose, pulling it along the track in front of the grandstands and then stopping to knock down a target with a spray of water.
To end their agony, the competitors then had to grab a 165-lbs human dummy and carry or drag it 100 feet.
When the course was finished, each competitor was spent, gasping for breath and many had to be helped out of their firefighting gear.
Asked after her turn on the course if the event was a bit different than her fair queen duties, Yoder gasped out, “A little bit.”
She has been a full-time firefighter for two years, after deciding to leave her marketing career behind and do something that helps people in a different way, she said.
“I worked in the hospitality industry at the Essenhaus up here (Middlebury),” Yoder said. “This is just a different way of serving people. The day is different every single day. You never know what you are going to get. It is an honor and privilege to be chosen to serve in Noblesville in that capacity. It is something I am so passionate about.
She said she works with a great group of firefighters, both male and female.
“We have a great outreach program with Noblesville and I have been tasked to mentor with two new females that we got on board, so I mentor them. And then just education, giving tours to the kids, getting the word out there that you can do anything you set your mind to."
But what about the risky profession of being a firefighter?
“It is really surreal,” Yoder said. “It is the craziest feeling that people trust you to show up. It is really our job to be as physically fit as we can be and show up and take care of them. At the end of the day, we are not there for us, we are there for them. That’s the best thing we can do for them, to come out and compete in things like this so when the call does comes, we are ready.”
