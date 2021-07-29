GOSHEN — The kids were impressed.
I could see it on their faces — that inspired expression of wonder children do so well, wide-eyed with their mouths are half agape and curving into a smile. That look.
And it was beaming from all these kids and reflecting off their parents as they packed the two sets of stands to watch one of the Flippenout Trampoline Shows at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on Thursday.
Heck, I even thought, “Wow” a couple times while zooming my camera on the performers to get a sweet shot of one of the guys in mid-flip.
If you haven’t caught the show yet, Flippenout features four athletes doing stunts and tricks on a pair of big, competition-sized trampolines. The equipment is separated by a transparent wall, which the guys use for a variety of purposes — they’ll bounce up to its top, hop off it, and even run up the side to launch into a flip.
Yeah, the kids were impressed throughout the 20–30-minute show. They were really tickled near the beginning when one of the performers, Seth Sanders of California, flipped from a trampoline and landed on the ground in a three-point stance like Spider-Man.
“We just really like making people laugh while also being entertained and awed at the same time,” James Johnson told me prior to the show.
Johnson, of Missouri, juggled most of the emcee duties with his stunts during the performance I saw. A couple times he picked a few kids out of the audience to help with the show. They didn’t get on the trampolines, but had some fun interactions with the performers.
On the trampolines, Johnson, Sanders and two others — Nathan Gibeault of Connecticut and Sean King of Utah — performed competitive-style routines, like what you might see on the Summer Olympics, which involved various types of flips as well as launching crazy-high into the air a few times.
“People don’t normally bounce as high as we do on trampolines like this,” Johnson said.
Then they brought out the snowboards and pulled off moves like… well, like moves you’d see at the Winter Olympics.
Don’t worry, I made that same face, like, “Wait, what? Snowboards on a trampoline?”
Johnson explained that part of the show is based on how skiing and snowboarding athletes will use trampolines as a way to practice their tricks during off-seasons.
As an athlete himself, Johnson said he competed in trampoline as a sport for about five years before turning the skill into a performance.
“In my fifth or sixth year, I did my first show and realized I loved it way more than competing,” he said.
Flippenout is a traveling show where performers have been across the country and the world, including at events such as festivals or fairs or during halftime shows for major sports.
Johnson said members have done shows during a couple Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers games, and he’s performed at the Indiana State Fair a couple times. He believed this was the first time Flippenout’s been at the Elkhart County Fair.
The team will be here a couple more days before the fair wraps up on Saturday.
The trampolines are set up at the Jayco Family Fun Center along Poyser Avenue at the fairgrounds. Basically, the guys are right there near the gate by the grandstand. Their shows are at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.